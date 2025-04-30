Sudan Reshuffles Cabinet, Appoints New PM, FM

Port Sudan: Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan issued a decision on Wednesday introducing changes to the government's composition. According to Sudan News Agency (SUNA), Al Burhan appointed Dafallah Al Haj Ali as Minister of Cabinet Affairs and tasked him with overseeing the duties of Prime Minister. Al Burhan approved the Cabinet's decision, appointing Omar Muhammad Siddiq as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Dr. Al Tuhami Al Zain Hajar Muhammad as Minister of Education.

