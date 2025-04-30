Zelensky Discusses Sanctions Against Russia, Air Defense For Ukraine With Carney

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed sanctions against Russia, air defense for Ukraine, and work at the G7 level with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The head of the Ukrainian state said this in his video address , Ukrinform reports.

“I have just spoken with Mark Carney, the Prime Minister of Canada – his party has won the elections. I congratulated the Prime Minister on this victory and am confident that our relations with Canada will remain strong. Canada is currently holding the G7 Presidency,” said Zelensky, adding that Ukraine appreciates Canada's support.

He noted they also discussed sanctions against Russia.

“We talked with the Prime Minister about sanctions against Russia and agreed on the necessity of continuing strong sanctions for the war against the aggressor. We also discussed air defense for Ukraine, diplomacy, and communication with key partners,” said the President.

Zelensky also invited the Canadian Prime Minister to visit Ukraine and expressed confidence that“Canada's leadership in defending international law will continue to be felt”.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 28, Canada held early federal parliamentary elections. The Liberal Party, led by Mark Carney, secured the most votes.

Photo credit: President's Office