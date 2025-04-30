JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Results Out Girls Outshine Boys

For the 10th standard exams, the overall pass percentage stood at 79.94%, with girls achieving a pass rate of 81.24%, while boys recorded 78.74%. Out of the 1,45,671 students enrolled across Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, 1,16,453 students successfully qualified. At least 16,343 students secured A1 grade, 18,678 earned A2, and 22,219 students attained B1 grade. However, some disciplinary actions were also reported, including the cancellation of exams for 40 students and disqualification for others.

Similarly, the 12th standard exams revealed an overall pass percentage of 75%, with girls achieving 78% and boys 72%. A total of 1,03,308 students were enrolled for the exams, and 77,311 students qualified. However, 970 students did not pass. The results also highlighted that one girl student secured the top position in the 12th exams.

Education Minister Sakina Itoo had directed the BOSE to announce the results by April 30, and the board met this deadline.

Despite some students facing disciplinary actions, including disqualification and cancellation of exams, the overall performance reflected the resilience and hard work of the students, especially the girls, who continue to lead in academic achievement.

