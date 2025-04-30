Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Results Out Girls Outshine Boys

JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Results Out Girls Outshine Boys


2025-04-30 07:05:21
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) announced the results for both the 10th and 12th standard annual regular exams on Wednesday, with girls outperforming boys in both categories.

For the 10th standard exams, the overall pass percentage stood at 79.94%, with girls achieving a pass rate of 81.24%, while boys recorded 78.74%. Out of the 1,45,671 students enrolled across Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, 1,16,453 students successfully qualified. At least 16,343 students secured A1 grade, 18,678 earned A2, and 22,219 students attained B1 grade. However, some disciplinary actions were also reported, including the cancellation of exams for 40 students and disqualification for others.

Similarly, the 12th standard exams revealed an overall pass percentage of 75%, with girls achieving 78% and boys 72%. A total of 1,03,308 students were enrolled for the exams, and 77,311 students qualified. However, 970 students did not pass. The results also highlighted that one girl student secured the top position in the 12th exams.

Education Minister Sakina Itoo had directed the BOSE to announce the results by April 30, and the board met this deadline.

Despite some students facing disciplinary actions, including disqualification and cancellation of exams, the overall performance reflected the resilience and hard work of the students, especially the girls, who continue to lead in academic achievement.

Read Also 10th Class Results To Be Announced Shortly: JKBOSE Class 12 Results Out: 75 Percent Qualify Exams

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN30042025000215011059ID1109493778

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search