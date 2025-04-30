Chinese Retaliation To Hurt Trump Ag, Fossil Fuels Support Bases

MENAFN - Asia Times) US ports are now starting to see scheduled shipments from China decline as the result of Donald Trump's 145% tariffs on Chinese goods. The port of Los Angeles, the biggest port for Chinese goods in the US, is predicting scheduled shipments in early May to be about a third lower than the same time last year.

Declining numbers of ships arriving stocked with Chinese imports are likely to affect US supermarket shelves soon. After warnings from US supermarket bosses, Trump responded by saying trade talks between the US and China were underway in the past few days. But Chinese president Xi Jinping quickly denied that talks were happening , suggesting he has no intention of backing away from a fight with the US.

As one of the most powerful leaders in the history of the People's Republic of China, Xi has fashioned himself as a nationalistic icon. So if China perceives Trump's tariffs as a bully tactic designed to undermine it, backing down from a confrontation with the US would seriously undermine Xi's strongman image and rhetoric.

This is something that Trump probably hadn't considered. At a rally marking his 100 days in office, the US president was still suggesting that China would just back down and“eat the tariffs.”

While tariffs appear to be the primary weapon in the trade war, China might have more tactics to hit back at Trump and the US economy. The question is what might they be?

A few weeks ago it seemed like Washington might punish China's lack of willingness to negotiate with more tariffs, but now it's clear that Trump is willing to make a deal and is trying to get China to come to the table. Trump is now implying that US tariffs on China could come down substantially . And US treasury secretary Scott Bessent has called the trade war with China “unsustainable” .