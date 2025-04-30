Select Committee On Mineral Resources Meets With Indonesian Parliament

The Select Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Mineral Resources hosted a delegation from the Indonesian Parliament to discuss, among other things, cooperation on mining and mineral resources.

Committee chairperson Mr Mpho Modise warmly welcomed the delegation. He expressed his appreciation for the Indonesian representatives for visiting South Africa and engage with the committee. He said the committee looked forward to the exchange of ideas and exploration of potential areas of cooperation between South Africa and Indonesia on mining and minerals sectors.

South Africa and Indonesia have significant and diverse mineral resources, including gold, diamonds, platinum, coal, and rare earth minerals. Both countries are major global producers of key minerals. The discussions focused on potential areas of collaboration such as technology sharing, joint exploration, and downstream beneficiation of minerals.

The committee explained its mandate which includes overseeing the country's mineral resources development, environmental regulations, and community consultation processes for mining projects. The Indonesian delegation shared their country's approach to mineral rights, local economic development requirements for mining, and efforts to increase domestic mineral processing and manufacturing.

Both sides agreed to explore further parliamentary engagements and potential study visits to foster closer collaboration and knowledge-sharing between the mining industries and policymakers of South Africa and Indonesia. The delegations concluded with a commitment to strengthening ties between the two countries' legislatures and mining sectors for mutual economic benefit.

