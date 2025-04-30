Rocket Companies CEO Varun Krishna To Present At J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

DETROIT, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT ) ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company"), the Detroit-based fintech platform including mortgage, real estate, title and personal finance businesses, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Varun Krishna will participate in a fireside chat at the 53rd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, held at The Westin Boston Seaport District Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, May 14th at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the "Events & Presentations " section of the Company's Investor Relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" rocketcompanies A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website following the conclusion of the event.

About Rocket Companies

Founded in 1985, Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT ) is a Detroit-based fintech platform including mortgage, real estate, title and personal finance businesses: Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Close, Rocket Money and Rocket Loans.

With more than 65 million call logs each year, 10 petabytes of data and a mission to Help Everyone Home, Rocket Companies is the destination for AI-fueled homeownership. Known for providing exceptional client experiences, J.D. Power has ranked Rocket Mortgage #1 in client satisfaction for primary mortgage origination and mortgage servicing a total of 22 times – the most of any mortgage lender.

For more information, please visit the Company's Corporate website or Investor Relations website .

SOURCE Rocket Companies, Inc.

