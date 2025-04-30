GRUPO SIMEC ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER, OF 2025, ENDED MARCH 31, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GUADALAJARA, Mexico, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: SIM ) ("Simec") announced today its results of operations for the three-period ended March 31, 2025. Comparative first quarter of 2025 vs. first quarter of 2024 Net Sales The net sales of the company decreased derived from a lower sales price. Sales decreased from Ps. 7,885 million in the first quarter of 2024 to Ps. 7,783 million in the same period of 2025. Shipments of steel finished goods decreased 1% from 479 thousand tons in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 476 thousand tons in the same period of 2025. Total sales outside of Mexico in the first quarter of 2025 decreased 6% to reach Ps. 3,469 million compared to Ps. 3,694 million in the same period of 2024. The Mexican sales increased 3% from Ps. 4,191 million in the first quarter of 2024 to Ps. 4,314 million in the same period of 2025. The average sales price per ton of steel finished goods decreased 1% in the first quarter of 2025 compared with the same period of 2024. Cost of Sales The cost of sales decreased from Ps. 5,876 million in the first quarter of 2024 to Ps. 5,786 million in the same period of 2025. Cost of sales as a percentage of net sales in the first quarter of 2025 and 2024 represented 74% and 75% for said periods respectively. The average cost of sales per ton of steel finished goods decreased 1% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period of 2024. Gross Profit The gross profit of the company decreased 1% from Ps. 2,009 million in 2024 to Ps. 1,997 million in the same period of 2025. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales in the first quarter of 2025 and 2024 represented 26% and 25% respectively. The decrease in gross profit is caused by a lower Volume of tons shipped in the first quarter of 2025 compared with the same period of 2024, and lower average sales price per ton. Of steel finished goods. General, Sales and administrative Expenses General, selling, and administrative expenses increased 6%, from Ps.595 million in the first quarter of 2024 to Ps. 633 million in the same period of 2025 and representing 8% of net sales for both periods 2025 and 2024. Other Expenses (Income) net The company recorded other income net of Ps. 62 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to other income net of Ps. 5 million in the same period of 2024. Operating Income The operating income was Ps. 1,419 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to Ps. 1,426 million in the same period of 2025. Operating income as a percentage of net sales was 18% for both the firsts quarters of 2025 and 2024. EBITDA The EBITDA of the Company was in Ps. 1,668 million in the first quarter of 2024, (result of a net income of Ps. 1,456 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 110 million, less comprehensive financial income of Ps. 147 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 249 million). Compared to an Ebitda of Ps 1,692 million in the same period of 2025 (result of a net income of Ps. 1,305 million, less minority stake of Ps. 1 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 179 million, less comprehensive financial income of Ps. 57 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 266 million).

Consolidated



Million

Comparative first quarter of 2025 vs first quarter of 2024,



2025



2024 Net income (loss) Controlling interest



1,305





1,456 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(1)





0 Net income (loss)



1,304





1,456 Depreciation and amortization



266





249 Income taxes



179





110 Financial results (income) loss



(57)





(147) EBITDA



1,692





1,668

Comprehensive Financial Cost

The Comprehensive financial income in the first quarter of 2025 represented a net income of Ps. 57 million compared with a net income of Ps. 147 million in the same period of 2024. Net interest was an income of Ps. 213 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared with a net income of Ps. 250 million in the same period of 2024. At the same time, Simec registered an exchange loss of Ps. 156 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared with an exchange loss of Ps.103 million in the same period of 2024.

Income Taxes

Income Taxes recorded an expense of Ps. 179 million in the first quarter of 2025 (including the benefits of Ps. 7 million of deferred income taxes), compared to an expense of Ps.110 million in the same period of 2024 (including the benefits of Ps. 8 million of deferred income taxes).

Net Income (loss)

As a result of the foregoing, net income decreased to Ps. 1,305 million in the first quarter of 2025 from Ps. 1,456 million in the same period of previous year.

Financial Situation, Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2025, Simec's total consolidated debt consisted of U.S. $302,000 of 8 7/8% medium-term notes ("MTN's") due 1998, or Ps. 6.2 million (accrued interest on March 31, 2025 was U.S. $849 or Ps. 17.3 million). As of March 31, 2024, Simec's total consolidated debt consisted of U.S. $302,000 of 8 7/8% medium-term notes ("MTN's") due 1998, or Ps. 5.0 million (accrued interest on March 31, 2024 was U.S. $820 or Ps. 13.7 million).

Comparative first quarter of 2025 vs. fourth quarter of 2024

Net Sales

The net sales of the company decreased 12% comparing Ps. 8,830 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 to Ps. 7,783 million in the first quarter of 2025. The tons sales decreased 8%, from 520 thousand tons in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 476 thousand tons in the first quarter of 2025. Total sales outside of Mexico in the first quarter of 2025 decreased 21% from Ps. 4,410 million on the last quarter of 2024 compared to Ps. 3,469 million in the first quarter of 2025. The Mexican sales decreased 2% from Ps. 4,420 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 to Ps. 4,314 million in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease was mainly due to a lower volume of tons shipped, in the first quarter of 2025 compared with the fourth quarter of 2024.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales decreased 22% from Ps. 7,408 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 to Ps. 5,786 million in the first quarter of 2025. Cost of sales as a percentage of net sales in the first quarter of 2025 represented 74% and in the last quarter of 2024 cost of sales represented 84%. The average cost of finished steel products in the first quarter of 2025 decreased 15% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 as a result of lower input costs in the first quarter of 2025.

Gross Profit

Gross profit of the company for the first quarter of 2025 increased to Ps. 1,997 million in 2025 from Ps. 1,422 million in the last quarter of 2024. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales in the first quarter of 2025 was 26% and for the last period of 2024 was 16%. The increase in gross profit was due to lower costs for inputs.

General, Sales and administrative Expenses

General selling, and administrative expenses decreased to Ps. 633 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to Ps. 768 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing 8% for the first quarter 2025 and 9% for the fourth quarter 2024.

Other Expenses (Income) net

The company recorded other net income of Ps. 62 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to other net income of Ps. 207 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Operating Income

Operating income increased 66% to Ps. 1,426 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to Ps. 861 million in the last quarter of 2024. Operating income as a percentage of net sales was 18% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 10% in the last quarter of 2024. The increase in operating profit is mainly due to lower input costs and lower expenses in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

EBITDA

The EBITDA of the Company was of 1,178 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, (result of a net income of Ps. 1,901 million, less minority stake of Ps. 5 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 1,298 million, less comprehensive financial income of Ps. 2,333 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 317 million). Compared to an Ebitda of Ps. 1,692 million in the first quarter of 2025 (result of net income of Ps. 1,305 million, less minority stake of Ps. 1 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 179 million, less comprehensive financial income of Ps. 57 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 266 million).

Consolidated



Million

Comparative first quarter of 2025 vs fourth quarter of 2024,



2025



2024 Net income (loss) Controlling interest



1,305





1,901 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(1)





(5) Net income (loss)



1,304





1,896 Depreciation and amortization



266





317 Income taxes



179





1,298 Financial results (income) loss



(57)





(2,333) Adjusted EBITDA



1,692





1,178

Comprehensive Financial Cost

Comprehensive financial income in the first quarter of 2025 represented a net income of Ps. 57 million compared with a net income of Ps. 2,333 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net interest income of the first quarter of 2025 was of Ps. 213 million compared with an interest net income of Ps. 550 million in the last quarter of 2024. Likewise, an exchange loss of 156 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2025 against an exchange profit of Ps. 1,757 million in the last quarter of 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, other net financial income was recorded for Ps. 26 million.

Income Taxes

Income Taxes recorded a expense of Ps. 179 million in the first quarter of 2025 (including an income of deferred tax of Ps. 7 million). compared a net tax expense of Ps. 1,298 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 (including an income of deferred tax of Ps. 205 million).

Net Income (loss)

As a result of the foregoing, the net income of the first quarter of 2025 is of Ps. 1,305 million compared to a net income of Ps. 1,901 million in of the fourth quarter 2024.

Quarter









(millions of pesos) 1Q'25 4Q '24 1Q 24 1Q ́25 vs

4Q ́24 1Q ́25 vs

1Q '24 Sales 7,783 8,830 7,885 (12 %) (1 %) Cost of Sales 5,786 7,408 5,876 (22 %) (2 %) Gross Profit 1,997 1,422 2,009 40 % (1 %) Selling, General and Adm. Expenses 633 768 595 (18 %) 6 % Other Income (Expenses), net 62 207 5 (70 %) 1140 % Operating Profit 1,426 861 1,419 66 % 0 % EBITDA 1,692 1,178 1,668 44 % 1 % Net Income Controlling interest 1,305 1,901 1,456 (31 %) (10 %) Sales Outside Mexico 3,469 4,410 3,694 (21 %) (6 %) Sales in Mexico 4,314 4,420 4,191 (2 %) 3 % Total Sales (Tons thousands) 476 520 479 (8 %) (1 %) Cost per Ton (Pesos) 12,155 14,246 12,267 (15 %) (1 %)

Product Thousands of Tons Jan-Mar 2025 Millions of Pesos Jan-Mar 2025 Average Price per Ton Jan-Mar 2025 Thousands of Tons Oct-Dec 2024 Millions of Pesos Oct-Dec 2024 Average Price per Ton Oct-Dec 2024 Thousands of Tons Jan-Mar 2024 Millions of Pesos Jan-Mar 2024 Average Price per Ton Jan-Mar 2024 Commercial Long Steel 360 5,374 14,928 403 6,350 15,757 352 5,435 15,440 Special Bar Quality SBQ 116 2,409 20,767 117 2,480 21,197 127 2,450 19,291



















Total 476 7,783 16,351 520 8,830 16,981 479 7,885 16,461

Any forward-looking information contained herein is inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions which, if incorrect, may cause actual results to vary materially from those anticipated, expected or estimated. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained herein.

PRESS RELEASE Contact: José Luis Tinajero

Mario Moreno Cortez

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.

Calzada Lázaro Cárdenas 601

44440 Guadalajara, Jalisco, México

52 55 1165 1025

52 33 3770 6734

SOURCE Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.

