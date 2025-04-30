Mingteng International Corporation Inc. Announces Financial Results For Fiscal Year 2024
For the Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
($ millions)
Revenue
Cost of Revenue
Gross Margin
Revenue
Cost of Revenue
Gross Margin
Mold production
6.87
4.86
29.3 %
6.64
4.20
36.7 %
Mold repair
1.10
0.48
56.5 %
1.08
0.43
60.8 %
Machining services
2.14
1.71
20.1 %
0.50
0.27
45.2 %
Total
10.12
7.05
30.3 %
8.23
4.90
40.4 %
Revenue from mold production was $6.87 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 3.5% from $6.64 million in fiscal year 2023. Despite the adverse impact of exchange rate fluctuations, mold production volume and revenues still represented a slight increase, this indicates that Wuxi Mingteng Mould Technology Co., Ltd. ("Wuxi Mingteng Mould") maintains long-term relationships with major customers and continues to open up the mold market in fiscal year 2025.
Revenue from mold repair was $1.10 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 1.7% from $1.08 million in fiscal year 2023.
Revenue from machining services was $2.14 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 327.6% from $0.50 million in fiscal year 2023. The increase was mainly attributed to the Company continuing investment in improving the production capacity in the second half of year 2023 and the first half of year 2024. Revenues from machining services gradually serve as a main source of revenue for the Company in the year 2024. Currently, Kehua Holding Co., Ltd. and Suzhou Green Control Transmission Technology Co., Ltd. are our major customers in machine services.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues was $7.05 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 43.9% from $4.90 million in fiscal year 2023. The cost of revenues mainly comes from raw material costs, manufacturing costs and labor costs. The revenues had not increased significantly, the reasons that costs growth has far exceed the growth of revenues as follows:
First, in order to promote the future development of machining service and expand production capacity, Wuxi Mingteng Mould hired more production labor in fiscal year 2024, which lead to an increase of $821,025 in labor cost in fiscal year 2023.
Second, in order to pursue the future development of the aluminum alloy pressure casting mold business and machining service and expand production capacity, the total investment of production machinery and equipment was $1,131,506 in fiscal year 2024, an increase from $650,982 in fiscal year 2023, resulting in an increase of depreciation expense which allocated to production costs of $59,817. The depreciation expense increased to $412,992 in fiscal year 2024 compared to $353,175 in fiscal year 2023. In addition, due to the expansion of production scale in fiscal year 2024, the indirect manufacturing costs also increased, such as the low-value consumption materials (mainly metal processing tools) increased by $446,490, amount to $972,225 in fiscal year 2024 from $525,735 in fiscal year 2023, and the charges for water and electricity increased by $106,101, amount to $260,541 in fiscal year 2024 from $154,440 in fiscal year 2023.
Last, due to the expansion of sales, the production orders increased, which means the materials assumptions also increased accordingly, the assumption of materials increased by $572,183, amount to $2,092,519 in fiscal year 2024 from $1,520,336 in fiscal year 2023.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit was $3.07 million in fiscal year 2024, a decrease from $3.32 million in fiscal year 2023. Gross margin was 30.3% for fiscal year 2024, compared to 40.4% in fiscal year 2023. Compared to fiscal year 2023, the labor costs and manufacturing expenses increased more significantly than the cost of raw materials in fiscal year 2024, leading to a relative decline in the proportion of raw materials within the total cost structure.
Gross margins for mold production, mold repair and machining services were 29.3%, 56.5%, and 20.1%, respectively, in fiscal year 2024, compared to 36.7%, 60.8%, and 45.2%, respectively, in fiscal year 2023.
Operating E xpenses
Operating expenses were $8.18 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 417.4% from $1.58 million in fiscal year 2023.
Selling expenses were $150,418 in fiscal year 2024, a decrease of 1.8% from $153,213 in fiscal year 2023 selling expenses remain stable.
General and administrative expenses were $7,395,559 in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 827.8% from $797,140 in fiscal year 2023, primarily due to a) share based compensation $4,408,200; b) the increase of consulting fee in fiscal year 2024 by $1,023,451 compared to fiscal year 2023, the Company paid large amount of consulting and professional fees for the Initial Public Offering ("IPO") in April 2024; and c) due to the number of employees increased, the employee welfare expenses increased by $201,854; d) the increase in personal income tax accrued for stock-based payment of $736,473; e) after the successful listing of the Company, three independent directors were hired, resulting in an increase in salaries of $67,500.
Research and development expenses were $634,046 in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 0.5% from $630,752 in fiscal year 2023. Research and development expenses remain stable with a slight increase.
Net Income (Loss)
Net loss was $5.68 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to net income of $1.51 million in fiscal year 2023.
Basic and Diluted Earnings (Losses) per Share
Basic and diluted losses per share were $0.97 in fiscal year 2024, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.30 in fiscal year 2023.
Financial Condition
As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $2.08 million, compared to $1.06 million as of December 31, 2023.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $0.29 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to $1.30 million in fiscal year 2023.
Net cash used in investing activities was $3.43 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to $0.76 million in fiscal year 2023.
Net cash provided by financing activities was $4.15 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to net cash used in financing activities of $1.25 million in fiscal year 2023.
About Mingteng International Corporation Inc.
Based in China, Mingteng International Corporation Inc. is an automotive mold developer and supplier that focuses on molds used in auto parts. The Company provides customers with comprehensive and personalized and integrated mold services, covering mold design and development, mold production, assembly, testing, repair and after-sales service. With its production plant located in Wuxi, China, the Company aims to build a systematic solution for automobile mold services and create a personalized and integrated "Turnkey Project" for customers. The Company's main products are casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential system, and other automotive system parts. The Company also produces molds for new energy electric vehicle motor drive systems, battery pack systems, and engineering hydraulic components, which are widely used in automobile, construction machinery and other manufacturing industries. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company's final prospectus and other reports its files with the SEC before making any investment decisions regarding the Company's securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Mingteng International Corporation Inc.
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]
Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: [email protected]
MINGTENG INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,080,715
1,056,236
Accounts receivable, net
4,171,809
|
3,517,632
Other receivables-bank acceptance notes, net
971,044
|
471,166
Advances to suppliers
122,456
|
388,110
Other receivables
15,690
|
12,344
Inventories, net
1,183,572
|
1,217,045
Contract costs, net
96,656
|
-
Total current assets
8,641,942
|
6,662,533
Non-current Assets
|
Property and equipment, net
3,857,200
|
3,335,187
Intangible assets
67,710
|
-
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
38,133
|
-
Deferred offering costs
-
|
715,771
Long-term investments
1,356,618
|
-
Total non-current assets
5,319,661
|
4,050,958
Total Assets
13,961,603
|
10,713,491
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities
|
Short-term loans
1,391,130
|
282,378
Accounts payable
1,276,419
|
1,053,215
Other payables and other current liabilities
1,829,642
|
1,041,910
Advance from customers
515,650
|
401,935
Amounts due to related parties
240,166
|
240,309
Current portion of lease liabilities
13,006
|
-
Total current liabilities
5,266,013
|
3,019,747
Non-current Liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
221,551
|
246,893
Non-current portion of lease liabilities
20,408
|
-
Total non-current liabilities
241,959
|
246,893
Total liabilities
5,507,972
|
3,266,640
Commitments and contingencies
|
Shareholders' Equity:
Ordinary shares (Par value US$0.00001 per share, 5,000,000,000 shares authorized,
68
|
50
Additional paid-in capital
7,620,339
|
897,308
Statutory reserves
465,572
|
465,572
Retained earnings
787,211
|
6,466,293
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(419,559)
|
(382,372)
Total shareholders' equity
8,453,631
|
7,446,851
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
13,961,603
|
10,713,491
MINGTENG INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
For the Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
|
Revenues
10,120,257
|
$
Cost of revenues
(7,052,835)
(4,902,078)
(4,113,661)
Gross profit
3,067,422
3,323,833
3,913,103
|
Operating expenses:
|
Selling expenses
150,418
153,213
132,542
General and administrative expenses
7,395,559
797,140
926,786
Research and development expenses
634,046
630,752
492,526
Total operating expenses
8,180,023
1,581,105
1,551,854
|
|
(Loss) income from operations
(5,112,601)
1,742,728
2,361,249
|
|
Other income (expenses):
Government subsidies
651,267
129,138
92,832
Interest income
1,226
4,459
2,171
Interest expense
(36,769)
(59,477)
(53,991)
Other-than-temporary impairment
(1,121,382)
-
-
Other income, net
19,183
34,440
58,311
Total other income (expenses), net
(486,475)
108,560
99,323
|
(Loss) income before income taxes
(5,599,076)
1,851,288
2,460,572
|
Provision for income taxes
(80,006)
(344,586)
(327,384)
|
Net (loss) income
(5,679,082)
|
|
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
Net (loss) income
(5,679,082)
|
|
Foreign currency translation loss
(37,187)
(133,740)
(479,845)
Total comprehensive (loss) income
(5,716,269)
|
|
(Losses)/earnings per share
- Basic and diluted
(0.97)
|
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding
- Basic and diluted
5,884,590
5,000,000
5,000,000
MINGTENG INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
2024
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net (loss) income
(5,679,082)
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by
Depreciation of property and equipment
515,982
404,881
272,237
Amortization of intangible assets
6,213
-
-
Amortization of right-of-use assets
1,031
97,095
158,180
Share-based compensation expenses
4,408,200
-
-
Impairment loss on long-term investments
1,121,382
-
-
Provision for impairment of inventory
55,510
5,936
-
Provision for impairment of contract costs
11,827
-
-
(Recovery) provision of credit loss
(6,650)
(5,079)
17,606
Deferred income tax
(21,916)
254,224
(4,304)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
24,905
648
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(705,865)
(1,129,372)
(489,078)
Other receivables-bank acceptance notes
(511,554)
302,846
(294,440)
Advances to suppliers
196,125
(151,983)
(223,562)
Other receivables
28,631
(35,657)
760,209
Inventories
(39,787)
(180,335)
194,674
Contract costs
(109,388)
-
-
Accounts payable
75,993
348,641
224,538
Advances from customers
120,746
343,470
(34,598)
Other payables
7,696
-
50,474
Payroll payable
134,421
(32,932)
166,388
Taxes payable
662,925
(269,691)
354,593
Amounts due to related parties
3,422
(70,819)
(348,333)
Change in operating lease liabilities
(5,794)
(88,586)
(85,075)
Net cash provided by operating activities
294,973
1,299,989
2,852,697
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(945,918)
(761,792)
(1,439,365)
Purchase of intangible asset
(37,698)
-
-
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
28,083
-
6,558
Purchase of long-term investment
(2,478,000)
-
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,433,533)
(761,792)
(1,432,807)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from short-term loans
1,404,163
1,419,094
1,709,764
Shareholder contribution
-
-
148,675
Dividends
-
-
(352,123)
Repayment of short-term loans
(280,833)
(2,483,415)
(966,388)
Proceeds from initial public offering, net
3,293,096
-
-
Payments of deferred offering costs
(264,950)
(172,179)
(144,000)
Principal payments under finance lease obligations
-
(12,488)
(230,372)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
4,151,476
(1,248,988)
165,556
Effect of foreign exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
11,563
(26,296)
(99,156)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
1,024,479
(737,087)
1,486,290
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
1,056,236
1,793,323
307,033
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
2,080,715
|
|
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest paid
|
|
$
|
36,769
|
|
|
$
|
59,477
|
|
|
$
|
101,459
|
|
Income taxes paid
|
|
$
|
113,108
|
|
|
$
|
205,761
|
|
|
$
|
53,991
|
|
Non-cash investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Right-of-use assets acquired under operating lease
|
|
$
|
39,526
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Liabilities incurred for purchase of property and equipment
|
|
$
|
208,651
|
|
|
$
|
21,257
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Liabilities incurred for purchase of intangible assets
|
|
$
|
36,859
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
SOURCE Mingteng International Corporation Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment