Canam Steel Corporation Enters Multi-Residential Market With Acquisition Of Vescom Floor System

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Originally developed in 1982, the Vescom Floor System has been installed on hundreds of projects across North America. Designed for speed, strength and safety, the system is a preferred choice for residential, commercial, and institutional buildings-including senior living facilities, student housing, medical facilities, and high-rise apartments and condominiums.

"Adding the Vescom Floor System to our portfolio strengthens our ability to provide versatile, high-performance solutions for complex, multi-story projects," said Brad Lazorka, CEO of Canam Steel Corporation. "We're excited to offer a product that has long been trusted in the industry and carry it forward with the engineering excellence, reliability, and customer-first mindset that CSC is known for."

The Vescom Floor System integrates custom-fabricated steel joists and decking with site-applied mesh and concrete. Its distinctive inverted top chord forms a mechanical bond with the concrete slab, resulting in a stronger connection, reduced deflection and bounce, greater overall stiffness, and a faster, cleaner installation. No shoring or temporary forms are required, making it one of the most efficient and effective floor systems available.

The acquisition also marks the debut of CSC's Building Solutions team - a dedicated arm of the business that supports multi-residential construction projects. In addition to the Vescom Floor System, they will offer the Reveal [Dovetail] Floor System, and standard deck options utilized over light gage walls or other means of multi-residential construction.

The Building Solutions team is led by Sales Manager Rick Armando, a seasoned industry professional focused on helping customers navigate complex jobsite requirements with collaborative, custom steel solutions.

With six manufacturing facilities across the country, CSC is a trusted partner to builders nationwide. The company's in-house engineering, fabrication, and project management teams work in lockstep to solve challenges and ensure success from concept to completion.

For more information about the Vescom Floor System or CSC's full range of steel solutions

About Canam Steel Corporation:

Canam Steel Corporation (CSC) is a national leader in custom-engineered steel joists, deck products, and building solutions for commercial and multi-residential construction. With six strategically located facilities serving clients in all 50 states, CSC is known for delivering projects on time, embracing complexity, and forging strong customer partnerships. Backed by expert engineering, personalized service, and a commitment to safety and quality, CSC creates collaborative solutions that bring complex projects to life. Learn more at .

