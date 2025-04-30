NEW ONLINE TOOL HELPS TEENS TAKE CHARGE OF THEIR MENTAL HEALTH

"Our goal is to make it easier-and less intimidating-for teens to start conversations about mental health," said Sheree Vodicka, CEO of the NC Alliance of YMCAs. "We want every teen to know that it's okay to not feel okay all the time, that support is out there, and it's okay to ask for help."

The Resource Hub anchors a broader statewide campaign powered by digital outreach through Snapchat, YouTube, Google Ads, billboards, and grassroots efforts at local YMCAs. Teens are even joining the movement by painting QR codes featuring the campaign's rallying cry: FEEL IT. FACE IT. TOGETHER.

Thanks to funding from the NC legislature, YMCAs across the state expanded teen programming in 2024 to address the worsening mental health crisis. NC Child's 2025 Child Health Report Card graded the state an "F" for mental health, with nearly 10% of high school students reporting a suicide attempt and nearly 20% experiencing major depression. The data highlights the need for more awareness of the issue and access to help for teens.

NC YMCAs have trained 440 staff in Youth Mental Health First Aid , equipping them to recognize warning signs and connect teens to professional help if needed. To date, Y staff have made over 160 referrals to local mental health providers.

"Every day, Ys across North Carolina are creating spaces where teens feel seen, heard, and supported," Vodicka said. "And that sense of belonging is critical for mental health." North Carolina YMCAs approach teen programming in different ways, but they all provide resilience-building activities, teen-only events, and mental health check-ins to amplify the message that mental health is part of our health-and everyone deserves support.

About the YMCA and the NC Alliance of YMCAs

Driven by its founding mission, the YMCA is a leading nonprofit that collectively serves more than one million people statewide, including children and teens, adults and seniors, through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they are from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y's goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide.

The NC Alliance of YMCAs is an independent 501(C)3 nonprofit corporation supporting 28 independent YMCA associations with more than 120 facilities in North Carolina. The Alliance's purpose is to build the capacity of all the state's YMCAs, foster collaboration on statewide initiatives through effective partnerships, and advocate on behalf of the YMCA's mission and cause with elected officials and stakeholders at the local, state, and national levels. For more information, please visit ncymcas .

MEDIA CONTACT: Michele McKinley, [email protected] , 919-508-7687

SOURCE NC Alliance of YMCAs