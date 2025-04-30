Freehold Royalties Announces Refinement Of Business Structure With Termination Of The Management Agreement
|Todd McBride, CPA, CMA
|Nick Thomson, CFA
|Investor Relations
|Investor Relations & Capital Markets
|t. 403.221.0833
|t. 403.221.0874
|e. ...
|e. ...
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release offers our assessment of Freehold's future plans and operations as at April 30, 2025 and contains forward-looking information including, without limitation, with regards to: the expectation that the Company will not pay any termination fees or future management fees; the expectation that the Company will not have any meaningful differences in its go forward cost structure; the anticipated leadership team of Freehold; the effective date of termination of the management agreement; certain terms associated with termination of the management agreement; the expected benefits of the termination of the management agreement; the expectation that there will be seamless and stable integration of the new governance structure; the intent to continue to build the North American royalty platform; the expectation that a new governance agreement will be agreed to prior to year-end December 31, 2025 that will continue to give CNID a nomination right for one director.
This forward-looking information is provided to allow readers to better understand our business and prospects and may not be suitable for other purposes. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control, including the demand for oil and natural gas, general economic conditions, the impacts of tariffs and other retaliatory trade actions taken by the United States, Canada and other countries; industry conditions, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas-Hezbollah conflict on the global economy and commodity prices, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of reserve estimates, royalties, environmental risks, taxation, regulation, changes in tax or other legislation, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility, our ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Certain terms relating to the termination of the management agreement and the transition to independent management of Freehold are yet to be negotiated and determined by Freehold and Rife and, as such, there is a risk that the transition may not occur in the manner or on the terms as contemplated herein. Risks are described in more detail in Freehold's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 which is available under Freehold's profile on SEDAR+ at
The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on certain assumptions including that Freehold and Rife will successfully negotiate and determine all transitional matters required for Freehold to successfully operate under independent management and certain other assumptions identified herein. You are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. We can give no assurance that any of the events anticipated will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits we will derive from them. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Our policy for updating forward-looking statements is to update our key operating assumptions quarterly and, except as required by law, we do not undertake to update any other forward-looking statements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment