Volatus Releases Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results
| Summary of Results:
| Twelve months ended Dec 31
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Product and Services Revenue
|27,147,414
|34,872,815
|24,414,418
|Aircraft Sale
|-
|5,356,721
|Direct Cost
|17,591,115
|23,736,973
|21,425,786
|Gross Profit
|9,556,299
|11,135,842
|8,345,353
|35%
|32%
|28%
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|Advertising & marketing
|1,123,337
|1,856,220
|2,225,224
|IT & tech
|884,437
|669,096
|512,056
|Personnel
|7,458,005
|6,984,713
|5,660,069
|R&D
|41,279
|1,341,377
|541,023
|Office cost
|2,308,002
|2,830,861
|1,513,960
|Travel
|213,733
|479,163
|419,823
|External partner cost
|3,134,312
|1,281,121
|1,556,278
|Depreciation
|4,824,680
|4,033,731
|1,866,791
|Share based Payments
|456,028
|723,803
|1,244,858
|20,443,813
|20,200,085
|15,540,082
|(Loss) from Operations
|(10,887,514
|)
|(9,064,243
|)
|(7,194,729
|)
|OTHER ITEMS - INCOME/(EXPENSE)
|Finance cost
|(2,935,917
|)
|(1,775,236
|)
|(526,238
|)
|Goodwill Impairment
|-
|-
|Bargain Purchase Gain
|221,808
|2,112,197
|FV changes in Contingent Consideration
|247,661
|386,731
|(33,846
|)
|Other income (expense)
|(146,568
|)
|15,405
|411,502
|Gain (Loss) on disposal of drones
|115,657
|92,782
|9,969
|Foreign exchange translation
|12,900
|(35,089
|)
|(157,460
|)
|Net Loss and comprehensive loss before tax
|(13,593,781
|)
|(10,157,842
|)
|(5,378,605
|)
|Deferred Tax Income/ (Expense)
|283,457
|464,216
|(71,311
|)
|Net loss and comprehensive loss after tax
|(13,310,324
|)
|(9,693,626
|)
|(5,449,916
|)
| Total comprehensive loss for the period attributable to:
|Owners of Volatus Aerospace
|(13,141,604
|)
|(9,464,043
|)
|(4,623,378
|)
|Non-controlling interest
|(168,720
|)
|(229,583
|)
|(826,538
|)
|(13,310,324
|)
|(9,693,626
|)
|(5,449,916
|)
|Loss per share
|Basic and Diluted
|(0.04
|)
|(0.04
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Revenue
|6,783,176
|6,618,504
|7,121,993
|6,623,741
|10,500,995
|8,274,349
|8,684,991
|7,412,480
|Direct costs
|4,209,577
|4,366,107
|4,617,447
|4,397,985
|7,700,881
|5,265,775
|5,724,516
|5,045,802
|Gross Profit
|2,573,599
|2,252,397
|2,504,546
|2,225,757
|2,800,114
|3,008,574
|2,960,475
|2,366,678
|38%
|34%
|35%
|34%
|27%
|36%
|34%
|32%
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|Advertising & marketing
|100,878
|331,763
|397,357
|293,339
|278,781
|541,635
|629,686
|406,118
|IT & tech
|157,851
|210,328
|259,456
|256,802
|28,439
|243,602
|211,960
|185,095
|Personnel
|1,958,572
|1,787,175
|1,515,536
|2,196,722
|1,312,983
|1,727,086
|1,788,347
|2,156,297
|R&D
|25,429
|4,011
|-
|11,840
|771,861
|104,832
|364,263
|100,420
|Office cost
|673,047
|497,706
|554,050
|583,199
|605,396
|722,276
|610,650
|892,539
|Travel
|38,959
|77,011
|40,143
|57,621
|126,710
|90,804
|167,364
|94,285
|External partner cost
|386,259
|2,117,840
|430,141
|200,072
|436,686
|243,443
|326,979
|274,013
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,315,544
|1,294,350
|1,116,698
|1,098,088
|1,647,364
|843,744
|797,487
|745,136
|Share based Payments
|77,523
|124,861
|126,822
|126,822
|173,671
|195,372
|178,361
|176,401
|4,734,061
|6,445,045
|4,440,202
|4,824,504
|5,381,891
|4,712,793
|5,075,097
|5,030,304
|(Loss) from Operations
|(2,160,462
|)
|(4,192,648
|)
|(1,935,656
|)
|(2,598,748
|)
|(2,581,777
|)
|(1,704,219
|)
|(2,114,622
|)
|(2,663,626
|)
|OTHER ITEMS - INCOME/(EXPENSE)
|Finance cost
|(1,072,341
|)
|(992,806
|)
|(491,664
|)
|(379,106
|)
|(667,949
|)
|(425,671
|)
|(368,635
|)
|(312,982
|)
|Other income (expense)
|(133,884
|)
|(2,669
|)
|153
|(10,168
|)
|14,955
|(39,229
|)
|41,237
|(1,558
|)
|Unrealized gain on investments
|247,661
|-
|-
|Gain (Loss) on disposal of property and equipment
|(1,541
|)
|(194,662
|)
|319,044
|(7,184
|)
|(125,476
|)
|228,769
|(0
|)
|(10,511
|)
|Foreign exchange translation
|92,541
|(109,037
|)
|25,508
|3,887
|(24,156
|)
|19,946
|(16,191
|)
|(14,688
|)
|Net Loss
|(3,028,025
|)
|(5,491,822
|)
|(2,082,615
|)
|(2,991,319
|)
|(2,775,864
|)
|(1,920,403
|)
|(2,458,211
|)
|(3,003,365
|)
|Deferred Tax Income/ (Expense)
|283,457
|464,216
|Net Loss
|(3,028,025
|)
|(5,491,822
|)
|(2,082,615
|)
|(2,991,319
|)
|(2,311,647
|)
|(1,920,403
|)
|(2,458,211
|)
|(3,003,365
|)
|Total comprehensive Income (loss) for the period attributable to:
|Owners of Volatus Aerospace.
|(2,715,484
|)
|(5,440,827
|)
|(2,070,150
|)
|(2,915,143
|)
|(1,997,089
|)
|(2,427,597
|)
|(2,427,468
|)
|(2,611,890
|)
|Non-controlling interest
|(29,084
|)
|(50,994
|)
|(12,465
|)
|(76,176
|)
|(314,559
|)
|507,194
|(30,743
|)
|(391,475
|)
|(2,744,568
|)
|(5,491,822
|)
|(2,082,615
|)
|(2,991,319
|)
|(2,311,647
|)
|(1,920,403
|)
|(2,458,211
|)
|(3,003,365
|)
|Loss per share
|Basic and Diluted
|(0.01
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.02
|)
About Volatus Aerospace:
Volatus Aerospace is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With a strong foundation of over 100 years of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides comprehensive solutions using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). We serve industries such as oil and gas, utilities, healthcare, and public safety. Our mission is to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge, real-world solutions.
Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures:
In this press release we describe certain income and expense items that are unusual or non-recurring. There are terms not defined by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Our usage of these terms may vary from the usage adopted by other companies. Specifically, gross profit, gross margin, and Adjusted EBITDA r Normalized EBITDA are undefined terms by IFRS that may be referenced herein. We provide this detail so that readers have a better understanding of the significant events and transactions that have had an impact on our results.
Throughout this release, reference is made to“gross profit,”“gross margin,” and“Adjusted EBITDA or Normalized EBITDA” which are non-IFRS measures. Management believes that gross profit, defined as revenue less operating expenses, is a useful supplemental measure of operations. Gross profit helps provide an understanding on the level of costs needed to create revenue. Gross margin illustrates the gross profit as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as IFRS comprehensive loss excluding interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based payments, income tax expense, integration and due diligence costs, one time profit or loss (non-recurring), and impairment of goodwill, property, plant, and equipment and right-of-use assets (ROU). The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Company can use to fund working capital requirements, service future interest and principal debt repayments and fund future growth initiatives. Readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Readers are also cautioned not to view these non-IFRS financial measures as an alternative to financial measures calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Adjusted EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and should not be construed as alternatives to comprehensive loss or income determined in accordance with IFRS. For more information with respect to financial measures which have not been defined by GAAP, including reconciliations to the closest comparable GAAP measure, see the "Non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP Measures" section of the Company's most recent MD&A which is available on SEDAR.
Forward-Looking Statement:
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the business plans and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSXV. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CONTACT DETAILS
Abhinav Singhvi
Chief Financial officer
+1 833-865-2887
...
COMPANY WEBSITE
SOURCE: Volatus Aerospace Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment