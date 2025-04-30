APEGA Holds 2025 Annual General Meeting, Installs New President And Council

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For Immediate Release

Edmonton, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, April 25, 2025, the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) held its annual general meeting (AGM), with more than 700 participants attending virtually.

APEGA leadership and council delivered updates on the year in review, including addresses from the outgoing and incoming presidents, and from the registrar and CEO (RCEO). Additionally, the chair of the Audit Committee presented the 2024 audited financial statements.

In new business, two motions were put forward. The first motion, approved by registrants, calls upon APEGA to collaborate with Engineers Canada and provincial regulators to strengthen interprovincial mobility by aligning licensing standards, recognizing continuing professional development and ethics requirements, modernizing registration tools, and removing regulatory barriers for professional members. The second motion, which was defeated by registrants, requested that APEGA clarify its role and responsibilities regarding“instances of greenwashing on the part of its registrants.” The full text of both motions will be available in the AGM minutes once posted at apega.ca. Council will consider the approved motion at a future council meeting.

Council election results were presented and ratified, officially confirming the incoming 2025–2026 APEGA Council. Dean Mullin, P.Eng., was ratified as president-elect and five councillors were elected to council:



Kari Anderson, P.Eng.*

James Ferguson, P.Eng.*

Alex Haluszka, P.Geo.*

Bill King, P.Eng.** Wendy Shier, P.Geo.

* Newly elected

** Serving a two-year term, filling a vacancy

The AGM also saw Terri Steeves, P.Eng., begin her term as APEGA's 106th president. Steeves is an energy industry leader with more than 30 years of experience, having held progressively senior roles in field operations, design engineering, system design, and customer service. A committed volunteer, she has mentored and coached countless young professionals throughout her career.

Steeves will lead APEGA's Executive Committee of Council, alongside President-Elect Mullin and a vice-president. With only one executive council candidate in this year's election, no vice-president was elected. Council notified AGM attendees that it will appoint a sitting councillor to fill this role for a one-year term.

Tracey Stock, P.Eng., transitioned into the role of past-president and was welcomed to the Order of the Vest by Past-President Manon Plante, P.Eng. This lighthearted but meaningful tradition honours outgoing presidents for their service to the professions. Plante welcomed Stock by presenting him with a vest featuring an Alberta tartan, which Stock selected to reflect his deep connection to the province.

APEGA also extends its gratitude to outgoing past-president Manon Plante, P.Eng., outgoing vice-president Margaret Allen, P.Eng., P.Geo., and outgoing councillors Lorna Harron, P.Eng., and Walter Kozak, P.Eng., who completed their terms this year.



In their addresses to attendees, both President Steeves and Past-President Stock recognized outgoing RCEO Jay Nagendran, P.Eng., for his service to the professions, and welcomed new RCEO Paul Wynnyk, P.Eng., to the role.

During the meeting, the date of the 2026 AGM was approved by the attending registrants. The 2026 AGM will take place on Friday, April 24, 2026, in Edmonton, Alberta . Text>APEGA's 2024 annual report is now available at .

