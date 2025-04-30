Breachlock Named A Sample Vendor By Gartner For Offering Combined Adversarial Exposure Validation (AEV) And Attack Surface Management (ASM) Capabilities

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachLock , a global leader in offensive security solutions, was named a Sample Vendor in two recent Gartner reports. These include the 'Gartner Invest Analyst Insight: Expansion Opportunities for Exposure Management Vendors' report and the 'Expanding ASM Product Strategy to Capitalize on CTEM Opportunities' report, recognizing BreachLock for combining ASM and AEV capabilities for CTEM.

While BreachLock has been recognized in Gartner reports related to the evolution of CTEM and ASM , the security provider's focus is squarely on solving real-world enterprise security challenges. The emergency of the Adversarial Exposure Validation market reflects a broader industry shift from passive visibility to active validation, making security outcomes more continuous, adversary-aware, and measurable.

" The attack surface is no longer just a visibility problem. It's a validation problem ," said Seemant Sehgal, Founder & CEO of BreachLock. "Security teams don't just need to know 'what's out there' – they need to know 'what's exploitable right now.' Our platform brings together ASM and AEV to answer the only question that matters to attackers. Can they get in?"

ASM has evolved beyond passive discovery tools into intelligent platforms capable of real-time mapping across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Yet visibility alone is not enough. Enterprises need to validate whether exposures present real-world exploitability, not just theoretical risk.

AEV delivers that validation by simulating or executing real-world attack techniques to determine if discovered exposures are truly exploitable. Unlike traditional vulnerability scanning, AEV uses automated penetration testing and red teaming to test control effectiveness and measure potential blast radius.

"CTEM has changed the security conversation from theoretical risk to provable risk, and BreachLock is helping to lead that evolution," Sehgal added. "We've built a platform that enables enterprises to simulate real-world adversary behavior and prioritize exposures based on validated exploitability , not just CVSS scores or asset tags. In short, AEV transforms ASM from a map into a mission plan . And enterprises need it, urgently."

BreachLock's new ASM+AEV release comes as boards, regulators, and cyber insurers demand greater accountability and evidence of cyber resilience. Regulations like DORA, NIS2, and SEC disclosure rules are raising the bar for attack surface visibility and security control validation.

By combining ASM with AEV, BreachLock enables security teams to move beyond asset inventories and vulnerability lists to detect breaches sooner and deliver faster remediation and provable risk reduction through continuous, offensive security at scale.

About BreachLock

BreachLock is a leader in offensive security, delivering scalable and continuous security testing. Trusted by global enterprises, BreachLock provides human-led and AI-assisted attack surface management, penetration testing , red teaming , and adversarial exposure validation (AEV) services that help security teams stay ahead of adversaries. With a mission to make proactive security the new standard, BreachLock is shaping the future of cybersecurity through automation, data-driven intelligence, and expert-driven execution.

