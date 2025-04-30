Lotus Technology Inc. Announces Filing Of Annual Report On Form 20-F
The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at . The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the contact of IR department, ....
About Lotus Technology Inc.
Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalisation and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit
