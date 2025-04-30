STEM Mentorship Event Brings Together LA Dodgers Foundation And Socalgas To Inspire The Next Generation Of STEM Professionals

Media assets here

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) and the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) hosted an inspiring STEM event today at SoCalGas' Energy Resource Center (ERC), welcoming students from the Brotherhood Crusade, Kollab Youth Workforce Development Program, and Dodgers Dreamteam participants. The event brought together 50 students from across the Los Angeles area to learn about the exciting opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Students engaged in a variety of sessions, including breakout modules on the life of an engineer, sustainability, and the application of STEM in sports. These sessions offered hands-on learning experiences and opportunities to interact with industry professionals. Attendees also enjoyed a networking lunch with SoCalGas employees, LADF representatives, and members of SoCalGas' and the Los Angeles Dodgers Employee Resource Groups (ERG), and speed networking providing a platform for meaningful conversations and mentorship about career paths in STEM.

Key speakers, including Andy Carrasco, vice president of communications, local government and community affairs at SoCalGas, and Rachel Resnick, chief program officer at LADF, shared personal stories and emphasized the importance of higher education, specifically in STEM.

SoCalGas is committed to creating opportunities that spark interest and introduce new skills to help individuals pursue careers in the energy sector. Over the last five years, SoCalGas has sponsored more than 100 STEM events, awarded scholarships, and donated over $2.5 million to organizations that support workforce development. By partnering with the community it serves and fostering interest in STEM fields, SoCalGas is helping develop the next generation of skilled professionals. These initiatives can open doors to strong careers for local youth while contributing to the overall growth and innovation within the STEM industry.

"SoCalGas is deeply committed to the transformative power of education. This STEM event is a testament to our unwavering dedication to nurturing the next generation of innovators and leaders," said Andy Carrasco, vice president of communications, local government and community affairs at SoCalGas. "By equipping these young minds with tools and inspiration to pursue STEM careers and education, we are not just investing in their futures, but a brighter, more innovative world for all."

Students also toured SoCalGas' H2IE, an innovative microgrid with the first clean hydrogen-powered microgrid and home model in North America. The ERC was also the first building in California to receive Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) "green building" recognition and is a model of advanced, energy-efficient, and environmentally sensitive building technology.

"This event is a fantastic opportunity for our youth to explore the possibilities within STEM fields. We are proud to collaborate with SoCalGas and LADF to provide these valuable experiences that can shape their futures," said Charisse Bremond-Weaver, president and CEO of the Brotherhood Crusade.

In addition, SoCalGas supports various workforce development programs to prepare the next generation of professionals. These initiatives include partnerships with organizations to provide training, mentorship, and career advancement opportunities. SoCalGas also collaborates with local educational institutions to offer internships and apprenticeships, helping students gain practical experience and skills needed for careers in the energy sector.

For more information on SoCalGas' workforce development initiatives, visit: Promoting STEM and Energy Education | SoCalGas

About SoCalGas

SoCalGas is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States, serving more than 21 million consumers across approximately 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Our mission is: Safe, Reliable and Affordable energy delivery today. Ready for tomorrow. SoCalGas is a recognized leader in the energy industry and has been named Corporate Member of the Year by the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce for its volunteer leadership in the communities it serves. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE ), a leading North American energy infrastructure company. For more information, visit SoCalGas/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on social media @SoCalGas .

