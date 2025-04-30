HII Is Awarded Contract Modification For Construction Of Two Additional Block V Virginia-Class Submarines

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that the Virginia-class shipbuilding team, which includes the company's Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division, has been awarded a contract modification in support of construction of two fiscal year 2024 Block V submarines.

The contract modification, to NNS and teaming partner General Dynamics Electric Boat, authorizes construction of the 11th and 12th fast-attack submarines of the Block V contract.

“We appreciate the teamwork that resulted in these critical national security assets being put under contract,” said Jason Ward, NNS vice president of submarine construction.“We understand the advantage Virginia-class submarines bring to the sailors who operate them, and our shipbuilders are working with diligence to deliver them to the fleet.”

NNS and GDEB have built and delivered 24 Virginia-class submarines to date.









A photo accompanying this release is available at: .

