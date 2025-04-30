Families Turn To Experts As Dementia Cases Rise

More than half of Aging Life Care Managers' clients are living with dementia, a new national survey finds.

TUCSON, Ariz., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As dementia diagnoses increase nationwide, Aging Life Care Managers® are stepping in to help families navigate by offering guidance, creating care plans, and providing ongoing support and resources. A recent member survey from the Aging Life Care Association® (ALCA) shows that 73% of Aging Life Care Professionals® serve clients with dementia in more than half of their caseloads, and 65% are engaged during mid-stage decline, when care needs are often urgent and complex.

"By the time families reach out, it's often a crisis," says Elyse Weber-Sacks, a practicing Aging Life Care Manager®. "But it doesn't have to be that way."

Early Planning Makes All the Difference

When asked to share their top advice for newly diagnosed individuals, Aging Life Care Managers offered clear and consistent guidance:



Plan ahead – Get legal, financial, and medical documents in place.

Build your team – Include a physician, Aging Life Care Manager, and Elder Law Attorney. Stay engaged – Keep active physically, mentally, and socially.

"The earlier you act, the more control you have over your care and quality of life," shared one Aging Life Care Manager in the ALCA survey.

Caregivers Need Support Too

The emotional, physical, and mental toll of caregiving is significant, especially when support is delayed. In the same survey, Aging Life Care Managers stressed the importance of caregiver self-care, support groups, and accepting help before burnout sets in.

"Self-care isn't selfish - it's survival," responded one Aging Life Care Manager.

Aging Life Care Managers can relieve caregiver stress by assessing needs, coordinating services, navigating care, and helping families prepare for long-term care and end-of-life decisions.

A Multidimensional Approach to Dementia Care

According to the survey, the most frequent areas of support provided to dementia clients include:



Referrals to Local Resources (55%)

Crisis Intervention (53%)

Health and Disability (52%) Navigating Family Systems (34%)

Aging Life Care Managers take a holistic, client-centered approach - addressing health, housing, safety, and family dynamics, often during highly emotional or complex transitions.

Recognizing the Signs

The Alzheimer's Association identifies ten common warning signs of dementia:



Memory loss that disrupts daily life

Trouble with planning or problem-solving

Difficulty completing familiar tasks

Confusion with time or place

Visual or spatial challenges

Problems with speech or writing

Misplacing things; inability to retrace steps

Poor judgment

Withdrawal from social activities Mood or personality changes

If you or a loved one is experiencing these signs, it's time to reach out to an Aging Life Care Manager and discuss next steps. To find an Aging Life Care Manager near you, visit aginglifecare .

About the Aging Life Care Association® (ALCA)

The Aging Life Care Association® (ALCA) was formed in 1985 to advance dignified, coordinated care for older adults in the United States. With nearly 2,000 members nationwide, Aging Life Care Professionals® have cared for about two million older adults over its history. ALCA Members are distinguished from others practicing care management as they must meet stringent education, experience, and certification requirements and adhere to Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice . Members may be trained in several fields including, but not limited to, counseling, gerontology, mental health, nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy, psychology, or social work; with a specialized focus on issues related to aging and elder care. For more information or to access a directory of Aging Life Care Professionals, please visit .

Contact: Laura Sanchez

Email: [email protected]

Website: Aging Life Care Association

