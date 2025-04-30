The First Of Long Island Corporation Reports Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2025
| CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|3/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|(dollars in thousands)
|Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|67,555
|$
|38,330
|Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|615,350
|624,779
|Loans:
|Commercial and industrial
|134,095
|136,732
|Secured by real estate:
|Commercial mortgages
|1,929,881
|1,963,107
|Residential mortgages
|1,065,380
|1,084,090
|Home equity lines
|33,452
|36,468
|Consumer and other
|1,126
|1,210
|3,163,934
|3,221,607
|Allowance for credit losses
|(28,308
|)
|(28,331
|)
|3,135,626
|3,193,276
|Restricted stock, at cost
|24,329
|27,712
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|28,411
|29,135
|Right-of-use asset - operating leases
|18,358
|18,951
|Bank-owned life insurance
|117,471
|117,075
|Pension plan assets, net
|11,693
|11,806
|Deferred income tax benefit
|35,022
|36,192
|Other assets
|22,491
|22,080
|$
|4,076,306
|$
|4,119,336
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Checking
|$
|1,072,766
|$
|1,074,671
|Savings, NOW and money market
|1,587,030
|1,574,160
|Time
|635,789
|616,027
|3,295,585
|3,264,858
|Overnight advances
|-
|-
|Other borrowings
|360,000
|435,000
|Operating lease liability
|20,348
|21,964
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|17,533
|18,648
|3,693,466
|3,740,470
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Common stock, par value $0.10 per share:
|Authorized, 80,000,000 shares;
|Issued and outstanding, 22,635,724 and 22,595,349 shares
|2,264
|2,260
|Surplus
|79,866
|79,731
|Retained earnings
|353,043
|354,051
|435,173
|436,042
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|(52,333
|)
|(57,176
|)
|382,840
|378,866
|$
|4,076,306
|$
|4,119,336
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|3/31/2025
|3/31/2024
|(dollars in thousands)
|Interest and dividend income:
|Loans
|$
|33,785
|$
|33,543
|Investment securities:
|Taxable
|5,374
|6,993
|Nontaxable
|956
|960
|40,115
|41,496
|Interest expense:
|Savings, NOW and money market deposits
|10,318
|10,083
|Time deposits
|6,403
|6,977
|Overnight advances
|71
|263
|Other borrowings
|4,501
|6,012
|21,293
|23,335
|Net interest income
|18,822
|18,161
|Provision for credit losses
|168
|-
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|18,654
|18,161
|Noninterest income:
|Bank-owned life insurance
|912
|840
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|829
|880
|Net loss on sales of securities
|-
|-
|Other
|976
|1,054
|2,717
|2,774
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|9,711
|9,974
|Occupancy and equipment
|3,233
|3,214
|Merger expenses
|230
|-
|Other
|3,954
|3,018
|17,128
|16,206
|Income before income taxes
|4,243
|4,729
|Income tax expense
|487
|294
|Net income
|$
|3,756
|$
|4,435
|Share and Per Share Data:
|Weighted Average Common Shares
|22,625,117
|22,520,568
|Dilutive restricted stock units
|86,270
|73,827
|Dilutive weighted average common shares
|22,711,387
|22,594,395
|Basic EPS
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|0.17
|0.20
|Cash Dividends Declared per share
|0.21
|0.21
|FINANCIAL RATIOS
|(Unaudited)
|ROA
|0.37
|%
|0.42
|%
|ROE
|3.98
|4.72
|Net Interest Margin
|1.91
|1.79
| PROBLEM AND POTENTIAL PROBLEM LOANS AND ASSETS
(Unaudited)
|3/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|(dollars in thousands)
|Loans including modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty:
|Modified and performing according to their modified terms
|$
|419
|$
|421
|Past due 30 through 89 days
|7,452
|270
|Past due 90 days or more and still accruing
|-
|-
|Nonaccrual
|3,510
|3,229
|11,381
|3,920
|Other real estate owned
|-
|-
|$
|11,381
|$
|3,920
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|28,308
|$
|28,331
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans
|0.89
|%
|0.88
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a multiple of nonaccrual loans
|8.1
|x
|8.8
|x
| AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Average
|Interest/
|Average
|Average
|Interest/
|Average
|(dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|Dividends
|Rate
|Balance
|Dividends
|Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning bank balances
|$
|28,537
|$
|313
|4.45
|%
|$
|55,117
|$
|751
|5.48
|%
|Investment securities:
|Taxable (1)
|568,162
|5,061
|3.56
|638,857
|6,242
|3.91
|Nontaxable (1) (2)
|151,745
|1,210
|3.19
|153,417
|1,215
|3.17
|Loans (1)
|3,185,771
|33,785
|4.24
|3,243,445
|33,543
|4.14
|Total interest-earning assets
|3,934,215
|40,369
|4.10
|4,090,836
|41,751
|4.08
|Allowance for credit losses
|(28,399
|)
|(28,947
|)
|Net interest-earning assets
|3,905,816
|4,061,889
|Cash and due from banks
|28,197
|31,703
|Premises and equipment, net
|28,912
|31,257
|Other assets
|130,528
|120,884
|$
|4,093,453
|$
|4,245,733
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Savings, NOW & money market deposits
|$
|1,572,109
|10,318
|2.66
|$
|1,534,081
|10,083
|2.64
|Time deposits
|612,730
|6,403
|4.24
|643,854
|6,977
|4.36
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2,184,839
|16,721
|3.10
|2,177,935
|17,060
|3.15
|Overnight advances
|6,322
|71
|4.55
|18,846
|263
|5.61
|Other borrowings
|416,944
|4,501
|4.38
|504,258
|6,012
|4.80
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,608,105
|21,293
|3.31
|2,701,039
|23,335
|3.47
|Checking deposits
|1,067,804
|1,126,593
|Other liabilities
|35,260
|40,014
|3,711,169
|3,867,646
|Stockholders' equity
|382,284
|378,087
|$
|4,093,453
|$
|4,245,733
|Net interest income (2)
|$
|19,076
|$
|18,416
|Net interest spread (2)
|0.79
|%
|0.61
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|1.91
|%
|1.79
|%
|(1)
|The average balances of loans include nonaccrual loans. The average balances of investment securities exclude unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities.
|(2)
|Tax-equivalent basis. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Corporation's investment in tax-exempt investment securities had been made in investment securities subject to federal income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The tax-equivalent amount of $1.00 of nontaxable income was $1.27 for each period presented using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.
