New Thriller 'The Coming' Unleashes Supernatural Terror - Watch The Gripping Trailer Now

Author, A. Ben Bacon

The Coming

A. Ben Bacon's chilling new novel 'The Coming' launches with a jaw-dropping trailer-where faith collides with fear.

- Explora BooksVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a stunning new release, 'The Coming ' by A. Ben Bacon catapults readers into a suspenseful world where good and evil collide in the most unexpected places. The novel, now available globally through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major digital bookstores, marks a powerful entry into the supernatural thriller genre-and its newly released official trailer promises an unforgettable ride.Set against the stark backdrop of a treacherous winter night, 'The Coming' begins with a car crash that ignites more than just flames. Joe, the protagonist, stumbles upon a scene of chaos-a car teetering on the edge of a cliff, two pregnant women, and a terrifying decision that could mean the difference between life and death.What appears at first to be a tragic accident rapidly morphs into a supernatural conspiracy. Joe recognizes the women as Mareilene and Dareilene, twins from his past. But what follows is a desperate plea from Mareilene that reveals a sinister force is pursuing them-one that must be deceived at all costs. The result is a shocking moment that sets the tone for the rest of the novel: raw, riveting, and infused with the eternal battle between heaven and hell.With razor-sharp pacing and atmospheric tension, A. Ben Bacon explores the thin veil between faith and survival, between God and the Devil. 'The Coming' dares readers to confront questions of morality, belief, and the lengths to which we'll go to protect what's sacred.What truly elevates the buzz around the novel is the official book trailer, now streaming across Explora Books ' digital platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Vimeo. This cinematic teaser plunges viewers straight into the story's emotional core, capturing the desperation, fear, and unrelenting suspense that defines the book. From haunting winter landscapes to the fiery explosion that changes everything, the trailer offers a compelling taste of what's to come.Genre enthusiasts of supernatural thrillers, psychological suspense, and faith-based fiction are already calling 'The Coming'“unputdownable,” and early feedback suggests it's destined to become a standout in spiritual horror literature. With themes that resonate deeply-redemption, divine intervention, and the hidden costs of survival-the novel speaks to both the heart and the imagination.Whether you're a fan of gripping thrillers, apocalyptic drama, or modern morality tales, The Coming is a must-read. And with its official trailer now available, there's no better time to dive into this electrifying new release.Watch the trailer. Read the book. The Coming is here-and so is the storm. ( )About Explora Books:Explora Books is a book marketing firm located in the heart of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The company specializes in self-publishing and marketing, taking pride in its exhaustive research and creative strategies that provide wider avenues for aspiring authors to gain recognition for their works. Explora Books aims to guide authors through the complexities of self-publishing, offering convenient solutions to navigate this process. The firm fosters and redefines creativity and innovation, setting new industry standards. Explora Books is dedicated to empowering authors globally.

OFFICIAL BOOK TRAILER: The Coming by Alfred Ben Bacon

