Lingual Braces Lose Market Share In The U.S. As Clear Aligner Adoption Surges In 2025

Once hyped as invisible magic, lingual braces quietly flopped in the U.S.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lingual braces, once promoted as a high-tech solution for discreet orthodontic care, are seeing a significant decline in use across the United States. In early 2025, InBrace-the leading provider of modern lingual systems-officially ceased operations, citing financial headwinds and limited consumer adoption. This development reflects a broader market shift as patients and providers increasingly favor clear aligners for their comfort, flexibility, and accessibility.Lingual braces are placed on the backside of teeth to remain hidden during treatment. Despite their aesthetic appeal, they have struggled to achieve widespread use due to frequent issues with discomfort, speech interference, and increased treatment complexity. High costs and the need for specialized training also limited their availability among orthodontic practices.The challenges associated with lingual systems include:Persistent tongue irritation and speech disruptionsLonger adjustment appointments due to difficult bracket placementHigher overall treatment costs compared to front-facing braces and alignersLimited access due to fewer trained providersAlthough lingual braces remained popular in some global markets, U.S. consumers increasingly prioritized comfort, efficiency, and digital treatment options-criteria where lingual systems fell short.In contrast, the use of clear aligners has expanded rapidly. Initially developed for mild orthodontic cases, clear aligner technology has evolved through digital planning tools, 3D scanning, and improved materials. These systems now support a broad range of treatment plans, including those for spacing, crowding, and bite correction.Advantages of clear aligners include:Removability during meals and oral hygieneMinimal interference with speech and daily activitiesReduced risk of emergency visits or bracket-related issuesAesthetic appeal without the complexity of lingual systemsAs a result, orthodontic practices across the country have transitioned toward clear aligners as their primary treatment modality. Providers are also responding to patient demand by offering shorter consultation times, flexible financing, and in-network insurance coverage to reduce out-of-pocket costs.The decline of lingual braces also signals a broader transformation within the orthodontic industry-toward fully digital treatment models. With AI-assisted planning, remote monitoring tools, and advanced imaging technologies, orthodontic care is becoming more personalized, streamlined, and accessible across urban and suburban markets.This shift has also prompted growth in practices that integrate both general dentistry and orthodontic services under one roof. For example, clinics like Tribute Family Dentistry and Elate Orthodontics are seeing rising patient demand for digital treatment options, particularly among adults and teens seeking a balance of discretion and comfort.While lingual braces once held promise as a discreet orthodontic option, they now appear to be a solution that no longer meets the expectations of modern patients or the operational demands of providers. With clear aligners becoming more capable, more affordable, and more widely available, the U.S. market has embraced a new standard in invisible orthodontics.

