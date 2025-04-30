XY Sense Launches Replays Workplace Visualizations

XY Sense

Industry-first feature transforms workplace design processes with visualizations of real-time historical employee resource utilization and movement patterns.

- Alex Birch, Co-founder and CEO of XY Sense

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- XY Sense, the most actionable occupancy intelligence platform for corporate real estate teams, today announced the launch of Replays. This innovative feature enables workplace leaders to see and review visualizations of real-time historical workplace utilization and movement patterns throughout their offices and optimize workspace designs based on actual usage data.

In the past, corporate real estate leaders had minimal insight into how company staff actually worked and traveled within office spaces. Replays leverages XY Sense's 100% anonymous, high-precision occupancy sensors, which detect the specific location of every individual to within one square foot with ~99% accuracy. These sensors track each person's X and Y coordinates in a space, updating their location every two seconds to understand their activities and movement patterns throughout the workday. With Replays, workplace leaders can playback office movement videos to understand what's working and what isn't in their workspaces.

“Workplace leaders are making high-stakes decisions based on data, so it's critical that they can trust the source,” said Alex Birch, Co-founder and CEO of XY Sense.“At XY Sense, we're not just delivering insights-we're delivering accuracy that can be validated. This instills confidence in our customers and empowers them to fine-tune and optimize their workplace strategies with clarity and precision.”

Several XY Sense clients already use Replays to optimize spaces, reduce costs, and enhance team engagement. Key projects include:

●Evaluating layouts to redesign spaces based on actual movement patterns

●Identifying underutilized areas and reallocating them to high-demand resources

●Mitigating productivity bottlenecks like wasted time searching for meeting space

●Optimizing meeting room quantity and placement while showing real-time availability

Replays is available now to all clients in the XY Sense platform. For more information and a video demo, visit xysense/replays/

