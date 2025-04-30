Social Studies Experts Expand To Alabama: Gallopade Introduces Newest State Curriculum

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Gallopade's newest offering delivers an all-new learning experience for Alabama social studies education. Built to meet the 2024 Alabama Course of Study: Social Studies standards, it combines traditional teaching methods with digital innovation, featuring ready-to-use lessons and primary sources. Gallopade Curriculum supports the Alabama Literacy Act requirements by integrating reading comprehension, vocabulary development, and evidence-based writing instruction. Through differentiated learning options, every student can master social studies content while building essential literacy skills, exemplifying Gallopade's dedication to delivering high-quality education that meets Alabama's rigorous academic standards.

"Our commitment to educators and families starts with giving students the tools necessary to thrive in their academic endeavors as they build their skill sets and boost their confidence," says Michael Longmeyer, CEO of Gallopade. "We don't just want students to love Social Studies, but to develop a passion for learning that stays with them throughout their lives."

Key features of Gallopade Curriculum include:



A Student Book that combines traditional textbook content with interactive reinforcement activities

Step-by-Step Teaching Guides support bell-to-bell instruction

GO! - Gallopade Online, a comprehensive digital platform with abundant teacher resources to support a variety of learning environments

Customizable solutions accommodating different learning styles

Complete alignment with Alabama's state standards Ongoing and dedicated training and support for educators

"Gallopade Curriculum represents a half-century commitment to bringing state history to life," explains Gallopade's founder, author Carole Marsh. "Our mission has always been to connect students with their state's rich heritage, from its pioneering past to its dynamic present. By deeply engaging students with Alabama's history, culture, and achievements, we empower them to understand their place in their home state and as future leaders in our nation and global community."

Gallopade is an Atlanta-based educational publishing company that creates standards-aligned, state-specific Social Studies curricula, enhancing the learning experience through multimedia resources and tools. Gallopade continues to innovate in educational content delivery while maintaining its commitment to student success and teacher support. During the Alabama adoption process, educators will have the opportunity to preview Gallopade's newest offering for the state. For more information about Gallopade's products and resources, visit gallopadecurriculum .

SOURCE Gallopade International