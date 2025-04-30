Social Studies Experts Expand To Alabama: Gallopade Introduces Newest State Curriculum
"Our commitment to educators and families starts with giving students the tools necessary to thrive in their academic endeavors as they build their skill sets and boost their confidence," says Michael Longmeyer, CEO of Gallopade. "We don't just want students to love Social Studies, but to develop a passion for learning that stays with them throughout their lives."
Key features of Gallopade Curriculum include:
-
A Student Book that combines traditional textbook content with interactive reinforcement activities
Step-by-Step Teaching Guides support bell-to-bell instruction
GO! - Gallopade Online, a comprehensive digital platform with abundant teacher resources to support a variety of learning environments
Customizable solutions accommodating different learning styles
Complete alignment with Alabama's state standards
Ongoing and dedicated training and support for educators
"Gallopade Curriculum represents a half-century commitment to bringing state history to life," explains Gallopade's founder, author Carole Marsh. "Our mission has always been to connect students with their state's rich heritage, from its pioneering past to its dynamic present. By deeply engaging students with Alabama's history, culture, and achievements, we empower them to understand their place in their home state and as future leaders in our nation and global community."
Gallopade is an Atlanta-based educational publishing company that creates standards-aligned, state-specific Social Studies curricula, enhancing the learning experience through multimedia resources and tools. Gallopade continues to innovate in educational content delivery while maintaining its commitment to student success and teacher support. During the Alabama adoption process, educators will have the opportunity to preview Gallopade's newest offering for the state. For more information about Gallopade's products and resources, visit gallopadecurriculum .
SOURCE Gallopade International
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment