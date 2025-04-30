MS Transverse Bolsters Reinsurance And Program Leadership Teams, Chandler Joins, Allen Promoted, Sparks And Goodwin To Retire

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MS Transverse Insurance Group ("MS Transverse") has announced that Pete Chandler has joined the firm as Chief Revenue Officer and Ethan Allen has been promoted to Chief Program Officer.

Chandler's responsibilities will include oversight of ceded reinsurance and business development at MS Transverse. Chandler has an extensive career in the reinsurance industry and most recently served as the CEO of BMS Re.

Paul Goodwin, currently Executive Vice President of Reinsurance at MS Transverse, has announced his intention to retire from his role at the end of 2025 following a period of active transition to Chandler.

MS Transverse cemented its reputation as the industry's premier hybrid fronting carrier during 2024, finishing the year as the largest hybrid fronting insurer by gross written premiums, a market leading loss ratio and over 150 reinsurer relationships.

Ethan Allen has been a key leader at MS Transverse since its founding in 2018 and most recently served as the firm's Chief Risk Officer. Ethan is a 30+ year veteran of the insurance industry with almost half of his career in the programs market, including leadership of AIG's programs business in the Americas.

Dennis Sparks, currently Chief Underwriting Officer, will retire from his full-time position at MS Transverse and transition to a Senior Advisor role as of May 2025.

Dave Paulsson, CEO of MS Transverse, commented "We are grateful to Paul and Dennis for their years of hard work building the MS Transverse brand. We are also thrilled to add Pete to our team. His knowledge, experience and relationships within the industry will ensure we continue to lead the programs market."

"Finally, we are excited to announce the newly created role of Chief Program Officer, signaling our ever-increasing focus on partner alignment and program performance, with Ethan overseeing all aspects of our Program Underwriting and Operations teams."

John Fitzgerald, President of MS Transverse, added "We would not be in our current leadership position without the high quality work and relentless efforts of Dennis and Paul over the last several years. We are fortunate to have both in-house talent like Ethan and the ability to attract established leaders like Pete to continue to build on our success."

ABOUT MS TRANSVERSE

MS Transverse refers to MS Transverse Insurance Group, LLC and its underwriting and management subsidiaries. MS Transverse's insurers include MS Transverse Specialty Insurance Company, MS Transverse Insurance Company and TRM Specialty Insurance Company, all domiciled in Texas. MS Transverse offers hybrid fronting carrier support to the program, managing general agent, and reinsurance markets with offices in New York, New Jersey and Texas. MS Transverse is a subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd., and part of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. Founded in 2018, MS Transverse is a global facilitator connecting and enabling partners through access to risk capacity and alternative capital on admitted and surplus lines paper. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE MS Transverse Insurance Group

