Caskx Launches New American Single Malt Whiskey Investment Offering, Further Expanding Array Of Portfolio Options For Clients

The American Single Malt category represents a significant innovation in the U.S. whiskey landscape, distinguished by its 100% malted barley mash bill, a departure from the corn-dominant recipes of traditional bourbon.

"While bourbon has defined American whiskey for centuries, American Single Malt opens an entirely new chapter in the country's storied spirits-making tradition," said Jeremy Kasler, founder and CEO of CaskX. "We're excited to be at the forefront of this new category and give clients the rare chance to get in on the ground floor of what we believe will become a highly sought-after segment of the whiskey market."

Investment Advantages of American Single Malt

The American Single Malt category offers several distinct advantages for investors:



Long-term aging potential: Unlike bourbon, which must use new barrels and often reaches peak maturity relatively quickly, American Single Malt can utilize previously used barrels, allowing for longer, more gradual aging similar to Scotch whisky.

Rarity value: With very little American Single Malt currently aging in U.S. warehouses, early investors will own some of the first significant stocks in this category.

Unique flavor profiles: The combination of 100% malted barley and the option to use either new or used barrels opens new flavor possibilities distinct from traditional American whiskeys. Sustainability: The ability to use previously used barrels provides environmental benefits by extending barrel life and reducing the need for international shipping of used bourbon barrels.

A Distinctive Collaboration with Jackson Purchase Distillery

CaskX's initial American Single Malt offering will feature a collaboration with Jackson Purchase Distillery, where Master Distiller Craig Beam - formerly of Heaven Hill and part of a storied bourbon-making legacy - is crafting an exceptional spirit using specialized malt selected specifically for its flavor contribution.

In a notable twist that honors bourbon heritage while embracing innovation, the spirit will mature in ex-Heaven Hill barrels, creating a symbolic bridge between Craig Beam's past at Heaven Hill and his current work at Jackson Purchase.

"American Single Malt represents one of the most significant innovations in the history of American whiskey-making," stated Kasler. "Those who recognize this opportunity now will be well-positioned as American Single Malt develops its own distinct identity and following in the global whiskey market."

Craig Beam, Master Distiller for Jackson Purchase, noted, "I wanted to impart a lot more flavor from the mash – some caramel, a little more chocolate. It's going to be better than Scotch. I don't like anything peated, so this will be different. But I think it will still appeal to Scotch lovers, while someone who considers themselves a bourbon drinker should love it as well."

Terry Ballard, Assistant Master Distiller for Jackson Purchase, added, "Heaven Hill stands out because they don't rinse their barrels after they empty them like other distilleries do. That means there's still a lot of flavor they can pass to the next whiskey. With this combination, I think there's going to be a little smoke, and a lot of bread and earth flavors."

CaskX is a pioneer in the alternative investment space for premium whiskey cask ownership. The company's extensive portfolio, which includes partnerships with renowned distilleries across Scotland's historic regions and America's bourbon heartland, has provided investors with unprecedented access to the whiskey investment market. This diversification strategy has been key to CaskX's success in attracting both seasoned investors and newcomers to the whiskey investment space, as highlighted by a growing global investor base of over 600 clients with 30,000+ whiskey cask investments.

About CaskX

CaskX has emerged as the global frontrunner in whiskey investment, pioneering a platform at the intersection of spirits and finance. As the whiskey industry continues its remarkable growth, CaskX has forged a pathway for distilleries to connect with investors in order to secure a consistent flow of capital, ensuring uninterrupted production. Investing in whiskey barrels offers a unique and potentially lucrative opportunity for individual investors by harnessing the aging process, capitalizing on increases in value and rarity of the spirit over time.

