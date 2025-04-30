WSP Delivers On Sustainability In 2024 And Renews Its Ambitions

2022-2024 reporting cycle.

Over the past three years, WSP has shown its dedication to making real progress toward its sustainability goals. The Report spotlights the many ways WSP has driven positive change for its stakeholders as part of its enduring commitment to embedding sustainability across its operations.

Key 2024 highlights:



Reported an all-time high percentage of SDG-Linked Revenues(1) of 65.1% of annualized revenues, up from 63.4% in 2023.

Reduced total scope 1 and scope 2 (market-based) greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 68% and scope 3 GHG emissions by 17%, compared to a 2018 base year.

Increased global average employee retention rate by approximately 3.7% from 2023.

Filled 78% of global leadership positions (and those of their direct reports)(2) internally.

Recognized by Ethisphere for its adherence to strong ethical values with a third consecutive Compliance Leader Verification. Maintained placements in 2025 on both the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America Index as at April 10, 2025 and Corporate Knights' 2025 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations3.

“Being an outstanding corporate citizen and creating shareholder value are not mutually exclusive. As the world evolves and faces conflicting forces, WSP's commitment to our values and priorities is unwavering. We remain resolute in our dedication to making meaningful contributions that benefit our people, clients, shareholders and the communities we serve,” said Alexandre L'Heureux, President and CEO of WSP.

2025-2027 global sustainability targets

Determined and focused, WSP is ready to keep building on its solid sustainability track record in 2025 and beyond. Sustainability ambitions and targets have been set for the next three years and are included in the Report. They are designed to complement and enable WSP's strategic and financial ambitions to pioneer change for empowered growth, available in its 2025-2027 Global Strategic Action Plan .

Discover WSP's 2024 Global Sustainability Report, along with more information about the Corporation's approach to sustainability, on wsp.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this press release is not based on historical or current facts and may constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and may include, but are not limited to, estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact, and reflect the expectations of management of the Corporation regarding, without limitation, its long-term sustainability ambitions and targets which include, without limitation, its objectives concerning measuring and disclosing its sustainability performance (including with respect to the objectives and targets described in its 2024 Global Sustainability Report, 2025-2027 Global Strategic Action Plan and its Biodiversity Statement).

Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements and that our business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities may not be achieved. Such assumptions also include those described in the“Forward-Looking Statements” section of our Report. If any of these assumptions prove to be inaccurate, the Corporation's actual results or events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements.

In evaluating these forward-looking statements, readers should specifically consider various risk factors, which, if realized, could cause WSP's actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the rising complexity of the geopolitical landscape and macro-economic developments; the failure to maintain our competitive positioning in rapidly changing competitive market; the failure to effectively adopt, integrate, and leverage existing and emerging technologies in our operations; the failure to implement sufficient corporate and business initiatives; difficulty in accurately measuring, evaluating and disclosing our sustainability performance; failure to accurately estimate the sustainability benefits of our project work; negative stakeholder perception or reaction to our sustainability performance or initiatives; failure to identify climate-related opportunities as well as assess and manage climate-related risks; changes made to regulations that may affect our business and the development of environmental, social and governance requirement regulations; failure of our internal data systems to track disclosures required by new environmental, social and governance regulations; failure to retain the services of a qualified external GHG emissions verifier, as well as other risks detailed from time to time are discussed in greater detail in reports filed by WSP with securities regulators or securities commissions or other documents that WSP makes public, which are available on SEDAR+ at and may cause events or results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement.

These and other risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from our expectations expressed in, or implied by, our forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in section 20,“Risk Factors” of our management's discussion and analysis for the fourth quarter and year ended on December 31, 2024, which section is incorporated herein by reference into this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release describe WSP's expectations as of the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as required under Canadian securities legislation, WSP does not assume any obligation to publicly update or to revise any forward-looking statements made in this press release or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

About WSP

WSP is one of the world's leading professional services firms, uniting its engineering, advisory and science-based expertise to shape communities to advance humanity. From local beginnings to a globe-spanning presence today, WSP operates in over 50 countries and employs approximately 73,000 professionals, known as Visioneers. Together they pioneer solutions and deliver innovative projects in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining and metals sectors. WSP is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:WSP).