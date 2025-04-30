Virginia Author And Entrepreneur Dr. Iris Wright Releases Bestselling Book Injustice Vol III

flyer

Dr. Wright Featured as a Thought Leader in The Impact Leaders Book with Kevin Harrington, Premiering October 4, 2025

NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Visionary entrepreneur, advocate, and award-winning author Dr. Iris Wright has just released her latest bestseller, Injustice Vol III, marking another significant milestone in a career defined by leadership, transformation, and service. Dr. Wright was recently featured alongside Kevin Harrington, the Original Shark from Shark Tank, in the upcoming Impact Leaders Book, set for release on October 4, 2025-further cementing her role as a national voice in innovation and advocacy.Based in Newport News since 2018, Dr. Iris Wright is a nationally recognized leader in healthcare innovation, authorship, and advocacy. She founded Caring Hearts Telecare, Wrights Virtual Services, and media platforms like Real Talk with Iris. After a decade in restaurant management, she found her true calling in healthcare at 28. Inspired by Steve Harvey's Jump, she left traditional work in 2019 to build a legacy of service, launching ventures that now empower communities nationwide.Her achievements are widely recognized:.2025 Phenomenal Woman Award.Top 100 Innovator & Entrepreneur Award.3x Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards.Forbes Top 20 Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2024.International Impact Award Winner – Injustice Series.Entrepreneur Award 2025.And more than a dozen other national and international honors.Dr. Wright's Injustice series, including the newly released Vol III, highlights systemic failures and personal resilience, echoing the goals of her broader Injustice Movement-a campaign launched in 2023 to provide legal support for the wrongly accused and advocate for clemency in non-violent cases.Her robust authorship portfolio also includes:.Children's books: Being Me Is Enough and Being Me Is Super.Forthcoming titles: Injustice: My Story and Evolving the StormFeatured Co-Authors of Injustice Vol III:.Dr. Lashonda Wofford is a faith-driven leader, wife, mother, and award-winning author who empowers others through coaching, speaking, and transformational leadership..Clover Charles, the“Cooking Loctician,” is a Caribbean entrepreneur and advocate helping women rise through empowerment, wellness retreats, and legacy-building..Dessa Johnson is a compassionate healthcare professional and addiction recovery specialist committed to healing and second chances in her community..Dr. Renee Woodard is a survivor-turned-mentor whose powerful story of overcoming addiction and grief now fuels her work as a faith-based advocate and educator..Janice Holland is a community advocate, healthcare entrepreneur, and real estate investor who uplifts others through faith, service, and resilience..Lavetta Dodd, CEO of Beautifully Crafted Salon Spa and Care, champions self-love and holistic wellness, inspiring women through beauty and purpose..Robyn L. Bradley is a faith-filled medical biller and mother whose personal journey of perseverance motivates others toward growth and healing..Shana Hicks, founder of Breaking Barriers757, is a mentor and activist supporting young mothers and families across Virginia with purpose and compassion..Terrie Beasley is a multi-business owner, military veteran, and empowerment coach who leads with strength and mentors women to live bold, faith-filled lives..Vanita T. Hurt, aka Qi2020, is a creative Army veteran, minister, and educator dedicated to rewriting narratives through coaching, activism, and expression.Together, these authors amplify the mission of Injustice Vol III-to confront systemic failures and share stories of redemption, courage, and the relentless pursuit of justice. Please take a look at our April edition of Black Diamond Chronicles Magazine: and Her Story, Her Power:

