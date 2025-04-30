Global Affairs Canada Selects TPTN For Web Summit Vancouver 2025 'Do Business With Canada' Trade Program

Canada's AI-powered trade infrastructure connecting exporters to global markets.

AI-powered trade platform TPTN earns federal endorsement to connect Canadian SMEs with global buyers at Web Summit Vancouver 2025.

- Chris Papp, Founder & CEO, TransPacific Trade Nexus (TPTN)MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TransPacific Trade Nexus (TPTN), Canada's pioneering AI-powered digital trade infrastructure , has been officially chosen by Global Affairs Canada's Trade Commissioner Service (TCS) to participate in its flagship“Do Business with Canada” program at Web Summit Vancouver 2025 . This government endorsement crowns TPTN as Canada's next major trade infrastructure initiative – a visionary platform designed to modernize export readiness and accelerate Indo-Pacific connectivity for Canadian businesses​TPTN was conceived as a“once-in-a-generation initiative” to rewire Canada's trade corridors with Asia, particularly the ASEAN region​. By integrating cutting-edge AI and analytics, the platform streamlines cross-border logistics, automates compliance, and embeds financing solutions to simplify trade between Canada and Indo-Pacific markets. In doing so, TPTN directly advances the goals of Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy by empowering SMEs and exporters with world-class tools to navigate complex Asian markets. Crucially, the Trade Commissioner Service's selection signals federal confidence in TPTN's mission: this government validation not only bolsters TPTN's credibility with foreign buyers, but also aligns the project with Canada's broader trade and policy objectives.Platform Innovations: At its core, TPTN delivers a suite of AI-driven capabilities tailored for export-led growth. For example, the platform offers Logistics Orchestration with real-time shipment tracking, route optimization and even carbon-emission metrics; an AI-driven Compliance Engine that automatically validates tariffs, permits and HS codes; Embedded Trade Finance options like escrow, cargo insurance and credit-insured invoicing; and a 24/7 AI Trade Agent, a smart digital assistant guiding exporters and importers through every step of international transactions​ These features collectively remove friction from cross-border trade and give Canadian businesses an edge in the fast-growing Indo-Pacific markets.- Logistics Orchestration: real-time tracking, AI optimization, and carbon metrics​- Compliance Engine: automatic validation of tariffs, permits, and HS codes​- Embedded Trade Finance: integrated escrow services, cargo insurance, and credit-insured invoicing​- AI Trade Agent: a 24/7 virtual guide assisting exporters and importers through compliance and shipment processes​These advanced tools are designed to answer the needs of Canadian exporters and the associations that support them. In fact, trade organizations like the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and provincial commerce groups have taken note of TPTN's progress, viewing it as a timely boost to Canada's export-readiness and trade modernization efforts.Momentum and Credibility: TPTN's selection by Global Affairs Canada builds on a string of recent milestones. The project has already been onboarded to the National Research Council's IRAP Innovation Portal and is undergoing validation by Canada's Digital Governance Council (DGC)​ It has secured letters of support from several provincial governments and is engaged with national stakeholders. These signals underscore that TPTN is not just a theoretical concept but a well-supported, federally-backed initiative.“We're honored that Canada's Trade Commissioner Service is showcasing TPTN at Web Summit,” said Chris Papp, Founder & CEO of TransPacific Trade Nexus.“This endorsement is a powerful validation of our vision to transform Canadian trade infrastructure. By harnessing AI-driven logistics and compliance, TPTN gives Canadian exporters a competitive edge - and the government's backing will assure our foreign partners of the platform's credibility. Together, we'll help SMEs navigate new markets across the Indo-Pacific with confidence.”Why This Matters: The TCS“Do Business with Canada” program is a premier trade mission series that connects innovative Canadian companies with buyers, investors and government delegations from key international markets. TPTN's inclusion means that at Web Summit Vancouver 2025, Canadian investors and policymakers can see first-hand how AI is being applied to solve entrenched trade challenges. Moreover, it highlights Canada's commitment to its Indo-Pacific strategy by delivering a home-grown infrastructure solution – rather than relying on legacy systems from abroad. As Papp explains,“Our platform is building on Canada's advantage in artificial intelligence to modernize trade for the digital age. The support of Global Affairs Canada shows that Ottawa recognizes the importance of empowering exporters with these tools.”Next Steps at Web Summit 2025At the Vancouver summit, TPTN will be featured in curated B2B meetings arranged by the Trade Commissioner Service. Chris Papp and the TPTN team will meet directly with Asia-focused trade delegations, prospective investors, logistics partners, and exporters from across Canada. These high-level sessions aim to forge partnerships and accelerate pilot projects. In practical terms, TPTN's showcase at Web Summit will open doors to demonstration pilots with ASEAN markets, helping Canadian exporters tap into millions of new consumers. The company will also present progress on its technology during panel discussions and networking events, sharing how AI and embedded finance can lower barriers for trade. Overall, participation in the“Do Business with Canada” program provides TPTN with a strategic launchpad to engage government and industry leaders – a critical step as the platform moves from prototype to pilot.About TransPacific Trade Nexus (TPTN)TransPacific Trade Nexus (TPTN) is an AI-powered digital infrastructure platform under development to simplify and modernize trade between Canada and Indo-Pacific markets (with an initial focus on ASEAN). Backed by federal agencies and industry partners, TPTN integrates advanced trade compliance automation, logistics coordination and embedded finance to remove barriers for exporters. The platform's suite of tools helps businesses manage documentation, financing and supply chain workflows through a single portal, enabling faster and more reliable cross-border shipments. TPTN's mission is to act as Canada's next-generation trade highway – boosting export readiness, fostering economic growth, and supporting national trade objectives. TPTN is a project of SynergAI Inc., a Montreal-based AI solutions company. For more information, visit .Media ContactChris PappFounder & CEO, TransPacific Trade Nexus (TPTN)Email: ... | Phone: +1 514-983-6133Website:

