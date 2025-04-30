Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Opens New Office In Cypress, Texas

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New location aims to improve access to legal services for personal injury victims in Northwest Houston.

- Arthur Schechter, Managing partner

CYPRESS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP announced the opening of a new office in Cypress, expanding its reach to better serve individuals seeking legal help after an injury.

Located at 17844 Mound Rd Ste B, the new office provides a convenient option for residents in Northwest Houston and surrounding areas. Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP has built its practice representing individuals injured in car accidents, workplace incidents, maritime accidents, and other personal injury cases.

“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for injured Texans to get the legal help they need,” said managing partner Arthur Schechter.“Opening an office in Cypress allows us to be more accessible to the community.”

The Cypress location offers the same legal services available at the firm's main office in Houston. For more information about the Cypress office or to schedule a free consultation, visit cypress-injury/ .

About Schechter, Shaffer & Harris LLP

Since 1964, Schechter, Shaffer & Harris LLP has been helping people secure settlements and judgments for their pain and suffering. The firm has represented clients whose claims were often turned down by insurers but deserved rightful compensation from insurers and their employers. The law firm represents clients across numerous accident-related cases, including 18-wheeler vehicle accidents , motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, and other personal injuries.

