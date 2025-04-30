Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Third Quarter 2025 Dividend
The dividend equates to $2.48 per share on an annualized basis. The Company has paid quarterly dividends continuously since going public in 1956.
Additional dividend information, including the tax status of Southwest Gas' dividend distributions, can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of Southwest Gas' website.
About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., based in Las Vegas, Nevada, through its primary operating subsidiary Southwest Gas Corporation, engages in the business of purchasing, distributing, and transporting natural gas. Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of over 2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout portions of Arizona, Nevada, and California by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel the growth in its communities. In addition, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is the majority owner of Centuri Holdings, Inc., which provides comprehensive utility infrastructure services across North America.
