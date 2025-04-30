Novoed Certified As A Diamond-Level Smartchoice® Preferred Provider By Brandon Hall Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading Enterprise Talent Development Technology Provider Status Upgraded from Platinum to Diamond Thanks to Recent Product Releases and Other High-Level Company Initiatives

Boca Raton, FL, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovoEd , the leading enterprise talent development technology provider, is pleased to announce that it has been certified as a Brandon Hall Group Diamond-Level Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider. The organization was upgraded from a Platinum to Diamond-Level Provider after an extensive review by Brandon Hall Group.

The expert analyst team at Brandon Hall Group spent a considerable amount of time understanding NovoEd's work in empowering organizations to scale high-impact learning, mentoring, and practice. The team conducted in-depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of NovoEd's singular product/service value proposition.

The company is being recognized during an exciting and impactful chapter in its 13-year history. NovoEd recently introduced NovoAI, a collection of proprietary artificial intelligence tools designed to deliver global learning experiences at scale while putting people front and center and protecting companies' sensitive intellectual property and strategic internal information.

“NovoEd continually strives to provide learning solutions for companies that need to create and deliver impactful learning experiences that go beyond traditional content consumption and knowledge checks to develop a capable, connected, and future-ready workforce,” said NovoEd CEO and Chairman of the Board Scott Kinney.“Being recognized as a Diamond-Level Preferred Solution Provider by Brandon Hall Group validates our work and allows us to connect with more organizations to drive measurable business outcomes.”

Brandon Hall Group's Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources, and advisory support to the entire NovoEd organization to ensure this certification is a reflection of the highest standards a Provider can attain in the market. Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that NovoEd's solutions measurably benefit their partner organizations.

“At Brandon Hall Group, we have a deep understanding of corporate buyers, as they have been our clients for the past 30 years, relying on our research and insights as their single source of truth for making decisions,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Strategy Office, Michael Rochelle.“We know how they evaluate and choose technology providers, and we believe your organization is one of the best in helping companies leverage technology and services.”



About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. For more than 30 years, Brandon Hall Group has empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world, influencing the development of more than 10,000,000 employees and executives. The organization's cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and Human Capital Management solution Providers. To learn more visit brandonhall.com .

About NovoEd

NovoEd is an enterprise talent development technology provider that enables organizations to scale high-impact learning, mentoring, and practice. Built on proven learning science, the NovoEd Platform drives engagement, collaboration, and skill application to develop a future-ready workforce. Global enterprises rely on NovoEd to foster deep capability-building and continuous workforce transformation. Visit to learn more.

