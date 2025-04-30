Inventionhome® Inventor Creates Brush That Empowers People With Limited Mobility To Brush Their Own Hair With Ease

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lindsey O. of Salem, MA is the creator of the Long Handled Double Brush, a smart, ergonomic solution for hair brushing that restores independence and comfort to individuals with restricted arm and shoulder movement. For millions of people with limited mobility, something as simple as brushing their hair can become a daily challenge. This versatile brush is designed with functionality and accessibility in mind. Featuring two sets of angled bristles positioned at a 135-degree angle, the innovative design allows users to cover a broader area of the head with each brush stroke.This design makes it easier to reach areas like the back of the head while reducing the need for excessive shoulder and arm movement. An extended, 1.5-foot handle ensures easy access without strain, while a soft, ergonomic grip offers a secure and comfortable hold, even during longer grooming sessions. The brush facilitates dignity and independence for people with mobility problems while offering simple and convenient ways to perform daily hair care routines.The Long Handled Double Brush is ideal for:.Individuals with limited mobility, arthritis, or muscle weakness..Those recovering from surgery or injury affecting upper body movement..Seniors who want to maintain daily grooming routines without assistance..Caregivers seeking tools that enable loved ones to remain independent.By combining thoughtful engineering with a simple, intuitive design, the Long Handled Double Brush fills a major gap in the personal care market-providing a tool that not only works better but supports users' autonomy and confidence. This product would significantly enhance any manufacturer's product line, especially those looking to offer innovative and versatile solutions to consumers.Lindsey filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Long Handled Double Brush product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Long Handled Double Brush can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email ....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.