Grethel Delgado Wins The Mehdi Hajji International Poetry Award For Her Work Melancolía South Beach

The Cuban-American journalist, based in Miami, received the award in Chiclana de la Frontera, Spain

- Grethel DelgadoMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Writer and journalist Grethel Delgado, editor at Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI2), has been awarded the Mehdi Hajji International Poetry Prize in its second edition for her book Melancolía South Beach, a lyrical work praised by the jury for its sensitivity, distinctive style, and expressive richness.The award, organized by the Vipren Foundation and the literary collective Poetas de Ahora, with the support of the City Council of Chiclana de la Frontera (Cádiz), was presented during a ceremony held on March 28 at the Centro del Vino y la Sal. During the event, Delgado received a sculpture of the Hércules Gaditano, created by local sculptor José Antonio Barberá, along with printed copies of her poetry collection.The author traveled from Miami to Spain to attend the ceremony, where she publicly thanked the organizers for their commitment to contemporary poetry and for providing an international platform for emerging literary voices.“This award represents not only a recognition, but also an opportunity for poetry to cross borders,” she said.The ceremony was attended by local officials such as Chiclana's mayor, José María Román, and cultural figures including Blanca Flores, Deputy Government Delegate in Cádiz, and Susana Rivas, Municipal Delegate for Culture, as well as members of the Vipren Foundation and the Poetas de Ahora group.Grethel Delgado has an established career in both literature and journalism. She is a journalist for Diario Las Américas, editor at Bravo Zulu Publishers, holds a Master's degree in Journalism from Florida International University, and a Bachelor's degree in Playwriting from the Instituto Superior de Arte in Cuba. Her work has earned her numerous literary awards in international competitions. In 2022, her first novel, No me hablen de Cuba, was published by Suburbano Ediciones.The 2024 edition of the Mehdi Hajji International Poetry Prize received a total of 93 submissions from around the world. While most entries came from Spain and Latin America, poets from countries such as Germany, Denmark, France, Brazil, the United States, and even Taiwan also participated.Through this award, the Vipren Foundation reaffirms its commitment to promoting poetry on a global scale, championing diverse voices and fostering literary dialogue across continents.The prize honors the memory of Mehdi Hajji, a highly influential cultural figure in Chiclana, who passed away in 2018 at the young age of 27.

