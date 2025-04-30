Target ALS Launches Behind Every Breakthrough Campaign For ALS Awareness Month To Spotlight Progress And People Driving ALS Research Forward

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of ALS Awareness Month this May, Target ALS is proud to launch Behind Every Breakthrough-a month-long multimedia campaign that highlights the global momentum in ALS research and the individuals powering progress: scientists, people living with ALS, caregivers, advocates, and donors.

Through powerful storytelling and scientific insight, Behind Every Breakthrough honors the deeply personal journeys and collaborative spirit behind each step toward a future where Everyone Lives.

"Every breakthrough in ALS research is a result of someone's tenacity - whether in the lab, in the clinic, or in the community," said Manish Raisinghani, CEO of Target ALS. "This campaign is about recognizing those individuals and celebrating what becomes possible when we break down barriers and invest in the best ideas."

The Vision Behind the Mission: Dan Doctoroff's Story

Target ALS was founded in 2013 by Dan Doctoroff, former New York City Deputy Mayor, CEO of Bloomberg L.P., and founder of Sidewalk Labs. After losing both his father and uncle to ALS, Dan was determined to create an organization that could accelerate breakthroughs in treatment by breaking down the traditional barriers between academia, pharma, and biotech.

In 2021, Dan was diagnosed with ALS himself. Instead of stepping back, he doubled down-scaling Target ALS into a global hub of collaboration that has helped launch 10 clinical trials and numerous drug discovery programs.

"This is a devastating disease, and there's been little hope for those diagnosed, including my father and uncle. Thanks to promising research of the past few years, we now have the opportunity to radically change the progression of the disease and improve people's lives," said Doctoroff.

A passionate leader with a long history of civic and private sector impact, Dan's vision continues to guide Target ALS as it redefines what's possible in ALS research.

Spotlighting Progress at the Global Scale

Behind Every Breakthrough coincides with two major milestones in ALS research:



Target ALS Annual Meeting (May 6–8, Boston, MA): The largest gathering in the organization's history, bringing together over 850 members of the Innovation Ecosystem-including academic researchers, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, venture capitalists, and nonprofit leaders. The meeting facilitates candid sharing of unpublished research, fosters new partnerships, and accelerates translation of research from bench to bedside.

ALS Global Research Initiative (AGRI): A groundbreaking global collaboration expanding the diversity and scope of ALS research. Through its Global Natural History Study and Community-Based Pop-Up Clinics, AGRI is collecting critical data and biosamples from underrepresented populations-unlocking new insights into ALS and ensuring future treatments are effective for all. Helpful information about getting involved can be found on the newly launched AGRI webpage .

Behind the Science: Human Stories That Drive Discovery

Throughout May, Target ALS will release a series of stories and videos across digital channels that shine a light on the people behind the breakthroughs:



Scientists whose innovative work is redefining ALS treatment development.



Research participants, including a former scientist and now healthy control in our Global Natural History Study, and people living with ALS who continue to advocate for better representation in research.

Donors and advocates whose lived experiences have fueled unprecedented fundraising and awareness.

Each story reveals a different facet of the collaborative engine driving Target ALS-showing that breakthroughs are not just scientific; they are deeply human.

Hope Is Not a Theory-It's a Pipeline

Today, one in 400 people will be diagnosed with ALS. Most will live only two to five years after diagnosis. But thanks to bold ideas, radical collaboration, and a global commitment to inclusion,

This month, Target ALS invites the public to go Behind Every Breakthrough to not only witness this progress-but be part of it. To follow the campaign and learn more about how you can help, visit the Target ALS Behind Every Breakthrough campaign pag and follow Target ALS on LinkedIn , Facebook , X and Instagram .

About Target ALS

Target ALS is a medical research foundation breaking down barriers to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) research to find effective treatments. Since 2013, Target ALS has revolutionized ALS research through its Innovation Ecosystem. By democratizing research through an unbiased review process, providing access to cutting-edge research tools, facilitating cross-disciplinary collaboration, and galvanizing industry involvement, Target ALS accelerates the most promising ideas in scientific research into drug development programs. Driven by impatient optimism, deliberate disruption, and radical collaboration, Target ALS aims to transform ALS into a manageable disease, building a world where Everyone Lives.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Stephanie Ishoo

Manager, Research Communications and Marketing, Target ALS

[email protected]

