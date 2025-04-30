COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

Highlights of 2025 's First Quarter



Higher natural gas prices in the first quarter drove improved financial results in the quarter.



Natural gas and oil sales, including realized hedging gains, were $405 million for the quarter.



Operating cash flow was $239 million or $0.81 per diluted share.



Adjusted EBITDAX for the quarter was $293 million.

Adjusted net income was $53.8 million or $0.18 per diluted share for the quarter.

Comstock resumed completion activity in late 2024 allowing it to turn fourteen (11.3 net) operated wells to sales since the last update with an average per well initial production rate of 25 MMcf per day. The successful results of Comstock's step out Western Haynesville well drilled in Freestone County, Texas substantially extended the success the Company has had in proving up its Western Haynesville acreage.



Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Natural gas prices improved substantially in the first quarter of 2025 and Comstock realized $3.58 per Mcf before hedging and $3.52 per Mcf after hedging for its natural gas production of 115 Bcf in the quarter. Comstock's natural gas and oil sales in the first quarter of 2025 increased to $405.0 million (including realized hedging losses of $8.0 million). Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated in the first quarter of 2025 was $239.0 million, and net loss for the first quarter was $115.4 million or $0.40 per share. The net loss in the quarter included a pre-tax $322.4 million unrealized loss on hedging contracts held for price risk management resulting from the rise in future natural gas prices since the end of 2024. Excluding this item and exploration expense, adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $53.8 million, or $0.18 per diluted share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe in the first quarter averaged $0.83 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.37 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.30 for lease operating costs, $0.10 for production and other taxes and $0.06 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 77% in the first quarter of 2025 and 76% after hedging.

Drilling Results

Comstock drilled seven (6.9 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in the first quarter of 2025, which had an average lateral length of 11,660 feet. Comstock turned eleven (8.3 net) operated wells to sales in the first quarter of 2025.

Since its last operational update in February, Comstock has turned fourteen (11.3 net) operated Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales. These wells had initial production rates that averaged 25 MMcf per day. The completed lateral length of these wells averaged 12,220 feet. Included in the wells turned to sales was our first Western Haynesville well drilled in Freestone county, the Olajuwon Pickens #1, which had a 10,306 foot completed lateral. This well is 24.4 miles away from the closest producing Western Haynesville well and represents a major milestone in Comstock's progress in delineating its Western Haynesville acreage. The Olajuwon Pickens #1 was turned to sales at an initial production rate of 41 MMcf per day.

Other

On April 29, 2025, Comstock also announced that its bank group reaffirmed the $2.0 billion borrowing base under its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility.

Earnings Call Information

Comstock has planned a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on May 1, 2025, to discuss the first quarter 2025 operational and financial results. Investors wishing to listen should visit the Company's website at for a live webcast. Investors wishing to participate in the conference call telephonically will need to register at:

.

Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: .

If you are unable to participate in the original conference call, a web replay will be available for twelve months beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on May 1, 2025. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link: .

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at sec.gov.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)