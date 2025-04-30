COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Natural gas sales
|$
|412,286
|$
|287,083
|Oil sales
|702
|876
|Total natural gas and oil sales
|412,988
|287,959
|Gas services
|99,866
|47,813
|Total revenues
|512,854
|335,772
|Operating expenses:
|Production and ad valorem taxes
|11,179
|17,908
|Gathering and transportation
|42,617
|47,099
|Lease operating
|35,000
|35,072
|Exploration
|2,150
|-
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|167,891
|190,689
|Gas services
|116,769
|48,680
|General and administrative
|11,080
|9,171
|Total operating expenses
|386,686
|348,619
|Operating income (loss)
|126,168
|(12,847
|)
|Other income (expenses):
|Gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments
|(330,339
|)
|39,307
|Other income
|339
|331
|Interest expense
|(54,837
|)
|(49,557
|)
|Total other expenses
|(384,837
|)
|(9,919
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(258,669
|)
|(22,766
|)
|Benefit from income taxes
|143,276
|8,292
|Net loss
|(115,393
|)
|(14,474
|)
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(5,885
|)
|(1,847
|)
|Net loss available to the Company
|$
|(121,278
|)
|$
|(16,321
|)
|Net loss per share
|Basic
|$
|(0.40
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.40
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|290,303
|277,962
|Diluted
|290,303
|277,962
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per unit amounts)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Natural gas production (MMcf)
|115,029
|139,443
|Oil production (Mbbls)
|10
|12
|Total production (MMcfe)
|115,091
|139,515
|Natural gas sales
|$
|412,286
|$
|287,083
|Natural gas hedging settlements (1)
|(7,959
|)
|47,995
|Total natural gas including hedging
|404,327
|335,078
|Oil sales
|702
|876
|Total natural gas and oil sales including hedging
|$
|405,029
|$
|335,954
|Average natural gas price (per Mcf)
|$
|3.58
|$
|2.06
|Average natural gas price including hedging (per Mcf)
|$
|3.52
|$
|2.40
|Average oil price (per barrel)
|$
|70.20
|$
|73.00
|Average price (per Mcfe)
|$
|3.59
|$
|2.06
|Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)
|$
|3.52
|$
|2.41
|Production and ad valorem taxes
|$
|11,179
|$
|17,908
|Gathering and transportation
|42,617
|47,099
|Lease operating
|35,000
|35,072
|Cash general and administrative (2)
|6,640
|5,755
|Total production costs
|$
|95,436
|$
|105,834
|Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe)
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.13
|Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)
|0.37
|0.34
|Lease operating (per Mcfe)
|0.30
|0.25
|Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe)
|0.06
|0.04
|Total production costs (per Mcfe)
|$
|0.83
|$
|0.76
|Unhedged operating margin
|77
|%
|63
|%
|Hedged operating margin
|76
|%
|68
|%
|Gas services revenue
|$
|99,866
|$
|47,813
|Gas services expenses
|116,769
|48,680
|Gas services margin
|$
|(16,903
|)
|$
|(867
|)
|Natural Gas and Oil Capital Expenditures:
|Unproved property acquisitions
|$
|9,684
|$
|69,444
|Total natural gas and oil properties acquisitions
|$
|9,684
|$
|69,444
|Exploration and Development:
|Development leasehold
|$
|3,556
|$
|3,938
|Exploratory drilling and completion
|100,107
|106,456
|Development drilling and completion
|145,578
|145,793
|Other development costs
|515
|37
|Total exploration and development capital expenditures
|$
|249,756
|$
|256,224
(1) Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.
(2) Excludes stock-based compensation.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS):
|Net loss
|$
|(115,393
|)
|$
|(14,474
|)
|Unrealized loss from derivative financial instruments
|322,380
|8,688
|Exploration expense
|2,150
|-
|Adjustment to income taxes
|(155,292
|)
|(2,752
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss)
|$
|53,845
|$
|(8,538
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss) per share (2)
|$
|0.18
|$
|(0.03
|)
|Diluted shares outstanding
|293,633
|277,962
|ADJUSTED EBITDAX:
|Net loss
|$
|(115,393
|)
|$
|(14,474
|)
|Interest expense
|54,837
|49,557
|Income taxes
|(143,276
|)
|(8,292
|)
|Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
|167,891
|190,689
|Exploration
|2,150
|-
|Unrealized loss from derivative financial instruments
|322,380
|8,688
|Stock-based compensation
|4,442
|3,415
|Total Adjusted EBITDAX (3)
|$
|293,031
|$
|229,583
(1) Adjusted net income (loss) is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, exploration expense and other unusual items.
(2) Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units pursuant to the treasury stock method.
(3) Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including depreciation, depletion and amortization, unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|OPERATING CASH FLOW (1) :
|Net loss
|$
|(115,393
|)
|$
|(14,474
|)
|Reconciling items:
|Unrealized loss from derivative financial instruments
|322,380
|8,688
|Deferred income taxes
|(143,276
|)
|(8,287
|)
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|167,891
|190,689
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|2,944
|1,984
|Stock-based compensation
|4,442
|3,415
|Operating cash flow
|$
|238,988
|$
|182,015
|(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable
|(33,660
|)
|99,418
|Decrease in other current assets
|559
|5,576
|Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(31,141
|)
|(115,470
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|174,746
|$
|171,539
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|FREE CASH FLOW (DEFICIT) (2) :
|Operating cash flow
|$
|238,988
|$
|182,015
|Less:
|Exploration and development capital expenditures
|(249,756
|)
|(256,224
|)
|Midstream capital expenditures
|(48,668
|)
|(5,298
|)
|Other capital expenditures
|(86
|)
|(29
|)
|Contributions from midstream partner
|59,500
|6,000
|Free cash deficit from operations
|$
|(22
|)
|$
|(73,536
|)
|Acquisitions
|(9,684
|)
|(69,444
|)
|Free cash deficit after acquisitions
|$
|(9,706
|)
|$
|(142,980
|)
(1) Operating cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a common alternative measure of cash flows which excludes changes to other working capital accounts.
(2) Free cash deficit from operations and free cash deficit after acquisitions are presented in the earnings release because management believes them to be useful indicators of the Company's ability to internally fund acquisitions and debt maturities after exploration and development capital expenditures, midstream and other capital expenditures, contributions from its midstream partner, proved and unproved property acquisitions, and proceeds from divestiture of natural gas and oil properties.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|32,875
|$
|6,799
|Accounts receivable
|208,506
|174,846
|Derivative financial instruments
|-
|4,865
|Other current assets
|97,595
|97,524
|Total current assets
|338,976
|284,034
|Property and equipment, net
|5,828,842
|5,688,389
|Goodwill
|335,897
|335,897
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|97,832
|73,777
|$
|6,601,547
|$
|6,382,097
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Accounts payable
|$
|433,797
|$
|421,814
|Accrued costs
|113,231
|146,173
|Operating leases
|47,256
|35,927
|Derivative financial instruments
|263,796
|8,940
|Total current liabilities
|858,080
|612,854
|Long-term debt
|3,050,034
|2,952,090
|Deferred income taxes
|201,841
|345,116
|Derivative financial instruments
|129,416
|66,757
|Long-term operating leases
|50,485
|37,740
|Asset retirement obligation
|34,507
|33,996
|Total liabilities
|4,324,363
|4,048,553
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Common stock
|146,460
|146,130
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,367,696
|1,366,274
|Accumulated earnings
|607,341
|728,619
|Total stockholders' equity attributable to Comstock
|2,121,497
|2,241,023
|Noncontrolling interest
|155,687
|92,521
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,277,184
|2,333,544
|$
|6,601,547
|$
|6,382,097
