FTAI Aviation Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results, Declares Dividend Of $0.30 Per Ordinary Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) (the“Company” or“FTAI”) today reported financial results for the first quarter 2025. The Company's consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release. Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data) Selected Financial Results Q1'25 Net Income Attributable to Shareholders $ 89,944 Basic Earnings per Ordinary Share $ 0.88 Diluted Earnings per Ordinary Share $ 0.87 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 268,558

(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

First Quarter 2025 Dividends

On April 30, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors (the“Board”) declared a cash dividend on our ordinary shares of $0.30 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, payable on May 23, 2025 to the holders of record on May 16, 2025.

Additionally, on April 30, 2025, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-Rate Reset Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series C Preferred Shares”) and Fixed-Rate Reset Series D Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series D Preferred Shares”) of $0.51563 and $0.59375 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, payable on May 19, 2025 to the holders of record on May 12, 2025.

Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of $89.9 million.

Generated $131 million of Aerospace Products Adjusted EBITDA(1) at a margin of 36%. FTAI's Module Factory now has over 100 customers worldwide.

98 aircraft owned or under letters of intent to be acquired by FTAI's inaugural Strategic Capital Initiative 2025 partnership as of March 31, 2025.

(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Center section of the Company's website, , and the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company's website. Nothing on the Company's website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

Conference Call

In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link . Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at . Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, May 1, 2025 through 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, May 8, 2025 on .

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 and V2500 engines. FTAI's propriety portfolio of products, including the Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and maintenance, repair, and operations customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Exhibit - Financial Statements FTAI AVIATION LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenues Aerospace products revenue (1) $ 365,063 $ 189,057 Lease income 68,471 53,240 Maintenance revenue 49,607 45,790 Asset sales revenue 18,939 38,607 Total revenues 502,080 326,694 Expenses Cost of sales 248,714 142,804 Operating expenses 32,438 25,317 General and administrative 3,116 3,683 Acquisition and transaction expenses 7,292 6,179 Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate - 4,895 Depreciation and amortization 59,562 49,920 Asset impairment - 962 Total expenses 351,122 233,760 Other (expense) income Interest expense (62,040 ) (47,707 ) Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities (2) (7,614 ) (667 ) Other income (3) 43,941 634 Total other expense (25,713 ) (47,740 ) Income before income taxes 125,245 45,194 Provision for income taxes 22,859 5,572 Net income 102,386 39,622 Less: Dividends on preferred shares 6,115 8,335 Less: Loss on redemption of preferred shares 6,327 - Net income attributable to shareholders $ 89,944 $ 31,287 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.88 $ 0.31 Diluted $ 0.87 $ 0.31 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 102,552,436 100,245,905 Diluted 103,159,051 100,960,065

(1) Includes revenue of $100,638 and $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, for sales to the 2025 Partnership.

(2) Includes the intra-entity profit elimination of $(6,950) and $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, for sales to the 2025 Partnership within the Aerospace Products segment.

(3) Includes gain on sale of $10,870 and $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, for sales to the 2025 Partnership within the Aviation Leasing segment.

FTAI AVIATION LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,133 $ 115,116 Accounts receivable, net (1) 223,504 150,823 Inventory, net 645,163 551,156 Assets held for sale 465,725 - Other current assets (2) 423,336 408,923 Total current assets 1,869,861 1,226,018 Leasing equipment, net 1,989,367 2,373,730 Property, plant, and equipment, net 108,054 107,451 Investments 31,400 19,048 Intangible assets, net 16,036 42,205 Goodwill 61,070 61,070 Other non-current assets 192,356 208,430 Total assets $ 4,268,144 $ 4,037,952 Liabilities Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 110,802 $ 69,119 Liabilities held for sale 76,496 - Accrued liabilities 142,098 96,910 Current maintenance deposits 33,748 62,552 Current security deposits 19,557 18,100 Other current liabilities 91,061 100,565 Total current liabilities 473,762 347,246 Long-term debt, net 3,642,527 3,440,478 Non-current maintenance deposits 25,510 44,179 Non-current security deposits 13,429 26,830 Other non-current liabilities 84,583 97,851 Total liabilities $ 4,239,811 $ 3,956,584 Commitments and contingencies Equity Ordinary shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 102,555,975 and 102,550,975 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) $ 1,026 $ 1,026 Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 6,800,000 and 11,740,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 68 117 Additional paid in capital (2,044 ) 153,328 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 29,283 (73,103 ) Shareholders' equity 28,333 81,368 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,268,144 $ 4,037,952

(1) Includes accounts receivable from the 2025 Partnership of $69,140 and $0 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

(2) Includes receivables from the 2025 Partnership of $34,110 and $0 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Key Performance Measures

In addition to net income (loss), the Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as a key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and preferred shares and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, dividends on preferred shares and interest expense, internalization fee to affiliate, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA, if any.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended March 31, Change

(in thousands) 2025 2024 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 89,944 $ 31,287 $ 58,657 Add: Provision for income taxes 22,859 5,572 17,287 Add: Equity-based compensation expense 4,889 510 4,379 Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 7,292 6,179 1,113 Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and preferred shares and capital lease obligations 6,327 - 6,327 Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments - - - Add: Asset impairment charges - 962 (962 ) Add: Incentive allocations - 4,308 (4,308 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization expense (1) 68,387 59,122 9,265 Add: Interest expense and dividends on preferred shares 68,155 56,042 12,113 Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2) 41 (548 ) 589 Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities (3) 664 667 (3 ) Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA - - - Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 268,558 $ 164,101 $ 104,457

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $59,562 and $49,920, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $3,206 and $3,976 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $5,619 and $5,226, respectively.

(2) Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024: (i) net loss of $664 and $667, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of $158 and $119, and (iii) acquisition and transaction expenses of $547 and $0, respectively.

(3) Excludes the intra-entity profit elimination of $6,950 and $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, for sales to the 2025 Partnership within the Aerospace Products segment.



In addition, the following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for Aerospace Products for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended March 31, Change

(in thousands) 2025 2024 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 106,643 $ 66,433 $ 40,210 Add: Provision for income taxes 19,375 2,539 16,836 Add: Equity-based compensation expense 155 70 85 Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 1,132 246 886 Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and preferred shares and capital lease obligations - - - Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments - - - Add: Asset impairment charges - - - Add: Incentive allocations - - - Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 3,584 933 2,651 Add: Interest expense and dividends on preferred shares - - - Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (1) 169 (465 ) 634 Less: Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated entities (113 ) 521 (634 ) Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA - - - Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 130,945 $ 70,277 $ 60,668

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024: (i) net income (loss) of $113 and $(521), and (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of $56 and $56, respectively.