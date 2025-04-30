MYR Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

Highlights for First Quarter 2025



Quarterly revenues of $833.6 million

Quarterly net income of $23.3 million, or $1.45 per diluted share

Quarterly EBITDA of $50.2 million Backlog of $2.64 billion

Management Comments

Rick Swartz, MYR Group's President and CEO, said,“We achieved solid financial results in the first quarter of 2025, with increases in revenue, net income, and consolidated gross profit compared to the same period of 2024. Our backlog at the end of the first quarter was $2.64 billion, which is reflective of the investments being made to meet the growing electrification demand.” Mr. Swartz continued,“Bidding activity remains healthy across both our business segments, and we continue expanding strong customer relationships through master service agreements, performing ongoing work for our long-term customers, and strategically exploring new opportunities to drive sustained growth.”

First Quarter Results

MYR Group reported first quarter 2025 revenues of $833.6 million, an increase of $18.0 million, compared to the first quarter of 2024. Specifically, our Transmission and Distribution (“T&D”) segment reported quarterly revenues of $461.8 million, a decrease of $28.6 million, from the first quarter of 2024, due to a decrease of $44.1 million in revenue on transmission projects, primarily related to clean energy projects, offset by an increase of $15.5 million in revenue on distribution projects. Our Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) segment reported quarterly revenues of $371.9 million, an increase of $46.7 million, from the first quarter of 2024.

Consolidated gross profit increased to $96.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $86.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in gross profit was due to higher margin and revenues. Gross margin increased to 11.6 percent for the first quarter of 2025 from 10.6 percent for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to a larger portion of our projects progressing at higher contractual margins, some of which are nearing completion. Gross margin was also positively impacted by favorable change orders, better-than-anticipated productivity and a favorable job closeout. These margin increases were partially offset by an increase in costs associated with labor and project inefficiencies and unfavorable change orders. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in gross margin decreases of 1.1 percent and 1.2 percent for the first quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $62.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $62.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to an increase in employee-related expenses to support future growth and an increase in employee incentive compensation costs. These increases were partially offset by $3.2 million of contingent compensation expense, related to a prior acquisition, recognized during the first quarter of 2024.

Interest expense increased to $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to higher average outstanding debt balances partially offset by lower interest rates during the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Income tax expense was $9.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, with an effective tax rate of 28.9 percent, compared to income tax expense of $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, with an effective tax rate of 18.0 percent. The period-over-period change in tax rate was primarily due to no stock compensation excess tax benefits.

For the first quarter of 2025, net income was $23.3 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, compared to $18.9 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, for the same period of 2024. First quarter 2025 EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $50.2 million, compared to $39.8 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Backlog

As of March 31, 2025, MYR Group's backlog was $2.64 billion, compared to $2.58 billion as of December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, T&D backlog was $872.5 million, and C&I backlog was $1.77 billion. Total backlog at March 31, 2025 increased $214.9 million, or 8.9 percent, from the $2.43 billion reported at March 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2025, MYR Group had $379.4 million of borrowing availability under its $490 million revolving credit facility.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MYR Group's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), MYR Group uses certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found at the end of this release. MYR Group's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

MYR Group believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they (i) provide both management and investors meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results, (ii) permit investors to view MYR Group's performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate MYR Group's past performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future performance, (iii) publicly disclose results that are relevant to financial covenants included in MYR Group's credit facility and (iv) otherwise provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating MYR Group.

Conference Call

MYR Group will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 results on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 8 a.m. Mountain time. To participate via telephone and join the call live, please register in advance here: Upon registration, telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and a unique passcode. Participants may access the audio-only webcast of the conference call from the Investors page of MYR Group's website at myrgroup.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for seven days.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements in this announcement, including those that express a belief, expectation, or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, revenue, income, capital spending, segment improvements and investments. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“likely,”“may,”“objective,”“outlook,”“plan,”“project,”“possible,”“potential,”“should,”“unlikely,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this announcement speak only as of the date of this announcement. We disclaim any obligation to update these statements (unless required by securities laws), and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements in this announcement should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect MYR Group's business, particularly those mentioned in the risk factors and cautionary statements in Item 1A. of MYR Group's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in any risk factors or cautionary statements contained in MYR Group's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

