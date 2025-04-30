Ellomay Capital Announces The Filing Of The Annual Report On Form 20-F For 2024

A copy of the Annual Report on Form 20-F is available to be viewed and downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at The Company will provide a hard copy of the Annual Report on Form 20-F, including the Company's complete audited financial statements, free of charge to its shareholders upon request.

The financial statements included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F present a decrease of approximately €0.6 million in depreciation and amortization costs and a decrease of approximately €0.1 million in tax benefit for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to the unaudited financial results for the year ended and as of December 31, 2024 published by the Company on March 31, 2025.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol“ELLO”. Since 2009, Ellomay focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe, USA and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Texas, USA, including: