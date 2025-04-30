First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

Highlights



Record high quarterly net income of $22.2 million, or $0.93 diluted EPS, an increase of $0.13

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP*) of $23.1 million, or $0.96 diluted EPS, an increase of $0.09 for the quarter

Net interest margin tax equivalent (non-GAAP*) expands to 3.60% helping drive fourth consecutive quarter of growth in net interest income

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP*) increased 4.4% during the quarter Board of Directors declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share



“We kicked off 2025 with a record high quarterly net income that reflects our strategic focus on driving a higher return on assets,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“We delivered growth in both loans and deposits in what is typically a seasonally pressured quarter, and we significantly expanded our net interest margin through both an increase in earning asset yields and a decrease in the average cost of funds. In addition, we successfully completed our retail online system conversion during the quarter providing a better overall product for our customers and an improved platform to grow relationships across business lines.”

“Lastly, while we recognize the uncertainty that exists in the macro environment, we are well-prepared with a disciplined credit culture and diversified revenue sources that position us to weather economic disruptions and continue to deliver exceptional service to our customers and communities,” Dively concluded.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased by $0.5 million, or 0.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily the result of interest expense declining at a faster pace than interest income. Less days in the quarter drove declines in both interest income and expense. The decline in interest income included $0.5 million in lower accretion income, which totaled $2.9 million compared to $3.4 million of accretion income in the fourth quarter.

In comparison to the first quarter of 2024, net interest income increased $3.9 million, or 7.1%. Interest income was lower by $0.1 million, inclusive of a decline in accretion income of $0.7 million compared to the first quarter last year. Interest expense was lower by $4.1 million compared to the same period last year.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP), was 3.60% for the first quarter of 2025 representing an increase of 19 basis points over the prior quarter driven by both an increase to earning asset yields and a decrease to funding costs. Excluding the decline in accretion income, the net interest margin increased 23 basis points in the period. Beginning with the first quarter of 2025, the Company changed the methodology utilized for the calculation of net interest margin to be more consistent with what is typically used by peer banks. The calculation now is the annualized net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets. This change added five-basis points to the net interest margin in the first quarter 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

In comparison to the first quarter of last year, the net interest margin increased 35 basis points, with an average earning asset increase of 13 basis points, despite a five-basis point reduction to accretion income.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans ended the quarter at $5.70 billion, representing an increase of $26.4 million, or 0.5%, from the prior quarter, despite elevated payoffs during the period. The increase was primarily in construction and land development, multifamily residential properties, and agriculture operating loans. The largest declines were in commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans. The average loan balance for the quarter declined compared to the fourth quarter, as a majority of the net loan growth occurred in March 2025.

In comparison to the first quarter last year, loan growth increased $199.6 million, or 3.6%. The largest increases were in construction and development, agriculture operating lines, and commercial and industrial loans.

Asset Quality

The first quarter was another solid performance with respect to the Company's asset quality metrics. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) ended the period at $70.1 million and the ACL to total loans ratio was 1.23%. In addition to the ACL, an unearned discount of $32.6 million remains at quarter end. Provision expense was recorded in the amount of $1.7 million with net charge-offs of $1.8 million in the quarter. Also, at the end of the first quarter, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.47%, the ACL to non-performing loans was 263.4%, and the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.38%. Nonperforming loans declined by $3.2 million to $26.6 million at quarter end. Special mention loans increased by $16.2 million to $74.0 million and substandard loans decreased $1.6 million to $33.9 million.

Deposits

Total deposits ended the quarter at $6.13 billion, which represented an increase of $73.3 million, or 1.2%, from the prior quarter. Noninterest bearing and time deposits were the primary drivers of the increase with growth of $65.4 million and $75.4 million for the period, respectively. The increase in time deposits was driven by a combination of the Company retaining a vast majority of customers with maturing CD's, gaining new customers with its promotional offerings, and the addition of $52.0 million in brokered deposits as rates declined and the wholesale market became attractive. With the Company's strong liquidity position, it was able to reduce outstanding FHLB borrowings and subordinated debt during the quarter by a combined $55.5 million helping lower overall funding costs.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $24.9 million compared to $26.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decline was primarily driven by a $1.3 million gain on the sale of property in the fourth quarter. The current quarter included losses on securities sales of $0.2 million. Excluding those two items, noninterest income was flat versus the prior period. The decline of $0.5 million in wealth management revenue was as expected given the seasonal nature of farmland sales. Overall Ag Services revenue was $2.6 million in the period. Insurance revenues achieved a record high quarter of revenue, despite a challenging operating environment for the industry. Debit card fee income was down $0.6 million primarily driven by less usage due to a pullback in consumer spending.

In comparison to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest income increased $0.4 million, or 1.6%, with increases in wealth management and insurance as the key drivers. The combined increase for these two business lines was 8.2% year-over-year. Debit card fee income reflected the largest decline from lower consumer spending in the first quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $54.5 million compared to $56.3 million in the prior quarter. The current quarter included $1.0 million of nonrecurring expenses primarily related to the Company's technology initiatives, including the successful conversion of its retail online platform during the first quarter, versus $2.2 million in nonrecurring costs in the prior quarter. Excluding these items, noninterest expenses were down $0.6 million with the largest decreases in salaries and benefits and debit card expenses.

In comparison to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest expenses increased $1.1 million. The increase was primarily driven by annual compensation increases and a $0.9 million credit in the first quarter of last year for a debit card fee negotiated settlement agreement with its primary provider.

The Company's efficiency ratio, as adjusted in the non-GAAP reconciliation table herein, for the first quarter 2025 was 58.9% compared to 58.8% in the prior quarter and 59.1% for the same period last year.

Capital Levels and Dividend

The Company's capital levels remained strong and above the“well capitalized” levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows: