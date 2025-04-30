Maison Keïa Presents 'Gestures Of Love' By Kelly Santos - A Poetic Celebration Of Human Connection During NY Frieze Week

Maison Keïa Presents:“Gestures of Love” by Kelly Santos

Artist Kelly Santos | Photo by Frédéric Monceau

Gestures of Love is a striking body of work that explores love in its many forms

- Kenza Adeïda, founder of Maison KeïaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Maison Keïa is proud to present Gestures of Love, an immersive art exhibition by Franco-Portuguese artist Kelly Santos, premiering in New York City during NY Frieze Week, from May 8 to 11 hosted by WSA .Following its debut in Mexico City, this New York edition marks the second chapter of Gestures of Love, a striking body of work that explores love in its many forms-romantic, familial, platonic, and spiritual. Through an intimate blend of collage, video art, and photography, Santos invites audiences to reflect on the power of small gestures in shaping emotional landscapes.This new chapter reflects a bold transition in Kelly Santos' practice, moving beyond documentary photography and into a space of personal vulnerability, experimentation, and introspection. The artist's signature sensitivity is present in every detail, as she weaves stories captured across Mexico City, Tijuana, Paris, Lisbon, and New York-each piece a testament to the quiet power of connection.Kenza Adeïda, founder of Maison Keïa and curator of the exhibition, remarks:“Kelly Santos's work is profoundly human. It transcends the visual and speaks to our inner lives-our longing, tenderness, and resilience. Gestures of Love is more than an art show; it is a meditative experience on what it means to love and be loved.”The installation will feature never-before-seen works alongside iconic pieces such as Marcas de Amor (Tijuana, 2019) and Emptiness (Paris, 2021). A centerpiece video work explores the transformation of sorrow into compassion through the lens of perspective-offering visitors a space to reflect and reconnect with their own stories.Exhibition Details:Gestures of Love by Kelly SantosDates: May 8–11, 2025Location: WSA161 Water Street, Apt 1906, New York, NY 10038RSVPs required viaPresented by: Maison KeïaCurated by: Kenza AdeïdaPress Contact: Thais Eliasen – ... | +1 774-319-0317Sales Contact: Kenza Adeïda – ... | +1 646-544-4413About the Artist:Kelly Santos is a French-Portuguese contemporary artist whose practice spans photography, video, and mixed media. Known for her decade-long documentary work along the US-Mexico border, she now turns inward, using art as a vehicle to explore emotional depth, collective memory, and spiritual healing.About Maison Keïa:Founded by Kenza Adeïda, Maison Keïa is an innovative platform dedicated to curating and producing intimate contemporary art experiences. It supports visionary artists whose work challenges emotional, political, and cultural boundaries

