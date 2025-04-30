Negocios Magazine And Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute Announce Collaboration

The collaboration between MSI2 and Negocios Magazine reinforces their commitment to disseminating quality strategic information

- Dr. Rafael MarreroMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Negocios Magazine , the leading Spanish-language business magazine in South Florida, is pleased to announce its new collaboration with the Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI2), a nonpartisan, conservative think tank founded by Dr. Rafael Marrero. Through this partnership, MSI2 will contribute specialized articles on geopolitics and economics, providing in-depth analysis of the global challenges affecting Latin America and China's role on the international stage.MSI2 is an institution with the mission of promoting stability, democracy, and prosperity in Latin America, providing strategic intelligence and advice to both governments and businesses. Its focus on policy research and consulting in key sectors will allow Negocios Magazine readers to access exclusive, high-level content designed to support decision-making in an increasingly challenging context."This collaboration with Negocios Magazine allows us to expand our reach and share our knowledge with a key audience in the Hispanic business world in the United States and Latin America," said Dr. Rafael Marrero, founder of MSI2."Our commitment is to offer rigorous analysis and strategic perspectives that help entrepreneurs and leaders better understand the global environment and make informed decisions," he added.Hapke emphasized the importance of the partnership: "We always seek to provide relevant, high-quality content to our audience. Having MSI2's analysis will enrich our editorial offering and strengthen our mission of keeping Hispanic entrepreneurs and professionals informed about the economic and geopolitical trends that impact their businesses."Negocios Magazine, founded in 2013 by Eduardo Hapke and Karen Blanco, is the only Spanish-language business magazine in South Florida, both in print and digital formats, focused on entrepreneurs and offering key information for executives and investors. Thanks to its presence on platforms such as PressReader and Issuu, in addition to its print and digital editions, the magazine reaches a broad audience in the business world.With decades of experience in the public and private sectors, the experts at the Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute offer innovative and practical solutions to complex challenges, making MSI2 a trusted partner for government, corporate, and institutional clients.This collaboration between MSI2 and Negocios Magazine reinforces the commitment to disseminating quality strategic information, providing readers with essential tools to navigate the challenges of today's world.For more information, visit negociosmagazine and miastrategicintel

