Tedi Tuttle Releases New Children's Book: Sadie Spider Does Lunch

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tedi Tuttle is pleased to announce the release of her latest children's book, Sadie Spider Does Lunch. This whimsical story invites young readers to join Sadie, a curious little spider, as she embarks on an unexpected adventure that sparks curiosity and delight. Ideal for children ages 3–8, Sadie Spider Does Lunch is a heartwarming exploration of food, nature, and the joy of discovery.

On a peaceful pre-spring day, Sadie's quiet routine is interrupted-sending her on a journey where she meets not creatures, but one very surprising ladybug. Through this encounter, young readers are gently guided to appreciate the value of kindness, curiosity, and the simple pleasures of life. The story's lyrical tone and vivid illustrations bring Sadie's world to life, encouraging imagination and gentle reflection.

“I wanted to write a book that speaks to children's natural curiosity and love of adventure,” says Tedi Tuttle.“Sadie Spider is an adventurous little creature who shows kids that even the smallest changes in our routine can lead to wonderful discoveries.”

Tuttle has been writing for over 30 years, crafting a diverse range of books including autobiographical stories, cookbooks, and children's literature. Her writing is inspired by family, nature, and moments of everyday magic. Notably, Cock-a-doodle-doo, I Love You was created from a phrase her son came up with at just four years old and was published when he was six.

All of Tedi Tuttle's books are available at .

They are also available through Barnes & Noble and Amazon .

Upcoming titles from Tedi Tuttle include:

. Sweet Dreams: A Bedtime Story

. I Like to Eat: Food Glorious Food

. A Princess, Dragon, & Baker

. Cock-a-doodle-doo, I Love You

. Ralph Rooster in: Get Down and Boogie

. The Talking Pot: A Danish Folktale in Rhyme

About the Author:

Tedi Tuttle is an author and illustrator with a passion for storytelling that entertains, educates, and inspires. With vivid illustrations and thoughtful narratives, her work sparks imagination and encourages children to explore the world with open hearts and curious minds.

BrightWord Books, LLC

BrightWord Books, LLC

+1 877-913-1281

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.