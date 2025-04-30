Northwest Pipe Company Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
1 Northwest Pipe Company defines "backlog" as the balance of remaining performance obligations under signed contracts for Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe products for which revenue is recognized over time.
2 Northwest Pipe Company defines "confirmed orders" as Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe projects for which the Company has been notified that it is the successful bidder, but a binding agreement has not been executed.
3 Northwest Pipe Company defines "order book" as unfulfilled orders outstanding at the measurement date for its Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems segment.
Conference Call Details
A conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the Company's first quarter 2025 financial results will be held on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The call will be broadcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at nwpipe and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call. For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available approximately three hours after the event and will remain available until Thursday, May 15, 2025, by dialing 1‐844‐512‐2921 in the U.S. or 1‐412‐317‐6671 internationally and entering the replay access code: 13753058.
About Northwest Pipe Company
Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered water transmission systems in North America, the Company manufactures stormwater and wastewater technology products; high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products; pump lift stations; steel casing pipe; bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe; and one of the largest offerings of pipeline system joints, fittings, and specialized components. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets under the ParkUSA, Geneva Pipe and Precast, Permalok®, and Northwest Pipe Company lines. The Company's diverse team is committed to quality and innovation while demonstrating the Company's core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has 13 manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release by Scott Montross contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's business, management's beliefs, and assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of important factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, those that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include changes in demand and market prices for its products, product mix, bidding activity and order modifications or cancelations, timing of customer orders and deliveries, production schedules, price and availability of raw materials, excess or shortage of production capacity, international trade policy and regulations, changes in trade policy (in particular with Canada and Mexico) and duties imposed on imports and exports and the related impacts on the Company, economic uncertainty and associated trends in macroeconomic conditions, including potential recession, inflation, and the state of the housing and commercial construction markets, interest rate risk and changes in market interest rates, including the impact on the Company's customers and related demand for its products, the Company's ability to identify and complete internal initiatives and/or acquisitions in order to grow its business, the Company's ability to effectively integrate future acquisitions into its business and operations that produce accretive financial results, effects of security breaches, computer viruses, and cybersecurity incidents, timing and amount of share repurchases, impacts of U.S. tax reform legislation on the Company's results of operations, and the impact on its customers and related demand for its products, adequacy of the Company's insurance coverage, supply chain challenges, labor shortages, impact of geopolitical trends, changes, and events, including the ongoing military conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East or tensions in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea and the regional and global ramifications of these events, operating problems at the Company's manufacturing operations including fires, explosions, inclement weather, and floods and other natural disasters, material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting and its ability to remediate such weaknesses, impacts of pandemics, epidemics, or other public health emergencies, and other risks discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and from time to time in its other Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. If the Company does update or correct one or more forward-looking statements, investors and others should not conclude that it will make additional updates or corrections with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company is presenting backlog including confirmed orders. This non-GAAP financial measure is provided to better enable investors and others to assess the Company's ongoing operating results and compare them with its competitors. This should be considered a supplement to, and not a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
For more information, visit .
Contact:
Aaron Wilkins
Chief Financial Officer
Northwest Pipe Company
[email protected]
Or
Addo Investor Relations
[email protected]
NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Net sales:
Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe
$
78,446
$
80,007
Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems
37,669
33,208
Total net sales
116,115
113,215
Cost of sales:
Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe
66,272
65,765
Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems
30,478
27,316
Total cost of sales
96,750
93,081
Gross profit:
Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe
12,174
14,242
Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems
7,191
5,892
Total gross profit
19,365
20,134
Selling, general, and administrative expense
13,796
11,444
Operating income
5,569
8,690
Other income
7
7
Interest expense
(635)
(1,474)
Income before income taxes
4,941
7,223
Income tax expense
977
1,985
Net income
$
3,964
$
5,238
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.40
$
0.53
Diluted
$
0.39
$
0.52
Shares used in per share calculations:
Basic
9,933
9,916
Diluted
10,117
10,045
|
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,285
$
5,007
Trade and other receivables, net
60,104
66,946
Contract assets
104,965
103,422
Inventories
80,684
79,770
Prepaid expenses and other
6,234
7,343
Total current assets
257,272
262,488
Property and equipment, net
150,811
150,456
Operating lease right-of-use assets
86,314
87,747
Goodwill
55,504
55,504
Intangible assets, net
26,033
27,041
Other assets
6,300
6,417
Total assets
$
582,234
$
589,653
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$
2,994
$
2,994
Accounts payable
24,682
27,783
Accrued liabilities
22,042
28,172
Contract liabilities
9,304
11,197
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
5,041
4,987
Total current liabilities
64,063
75,133
Borrowings on line of credit
25,533
24,677
Long-term debt
10,728
11,476
Operating lease liabilities
84,511
85,744
Deferred income taxes
9,041
8,297
Other long-term liabilities
9,902
10,323
Total liabilities
203,778
215,650
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
100
99
Additional paid-in-capital
128,924
128,407
Retained earnings
250,295
246,331
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(863)
(834)
Total stockholders' equity
378,456
374,003
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
582,234
$
589,653
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
3,964
$
5,238
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating
Depreciation and finance lease amortization
3,413
3,405
Amortization of intangible assets
1,008
1,008
Noncash operating lease expense
1,434
1,479
Deferred income taxes
744
(80)
Share-based compensation expense
1,138
1,025
Other, net
326
159
Trade and other receivables
6,652
(4,965)
Contract assets, net
(3,436)
(18,054)
Inventories
(914)
(5,252)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,040
1,137
Accounts payable
(2,978)
(4,777)
Accrued and other liabilities
(6,364)
(5,171)
Operating lease liabilities
(1,179)
(1,241)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
4,848
(26,089)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(3,670)
(4,570)
Other investing activities
-
48
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,670)
(4,522)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings on line of credit
39,521
64,664
Repayments on line of credit
(38,665)
(29,286)
Payments on other debt
(750)
-
Payments on finance lease liabilities
(386)
(381)
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity awards
(620)
(320)
Repurchase of common stock
-
(3,872)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(900)
30,805
Change in cash and cash equivalents
278
194
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
5,007
4,068
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
5,285
$
4,262
