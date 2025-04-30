Waystar To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

LEHI, Utah and LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar (Nasdaq: WAY ), a provider of leading healthcare payment software, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Matt Hawkins and Chief Financial Officer Steve Oreskovich will speak at two upcoming investor conferences.

Oreskovich will present at the Bank of America Securities Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 8:40 a.m. PT. Hawkins will present at the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 12 p.m. CT.

Both presentations will stream live on Waystar's Investor Relations website at Recordings will be available on the site afterward.

About Waystar

Waystar's mission-critical software is purpose-built to simplify healthcare payments so providers can prioritize patient care and optimize their financial performance. Waystar serves approximately 30,000 clients, representing over 1 million distinct providers, including 16 of 20 institutions on the U.S. News Best Hospitals list. Waystar's enterprise-grade platform annually processes over 6 billion healthcare payment transactions, including over $1.8 trillion in annual gross claims and spanning approximately 50% of U.S. patients. Waystar strives to transform healthcare payments so providers can focus on what matters most: their patients and communities. Discover the way forward at waystar .

Media Contact

Kristin Lee

[email protected]



Inv estor Contact

Sandy Draper

[email protected]

502-238-9511

