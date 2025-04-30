Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mdxhealth To Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 14


2025-04-30 04:16:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to Host Conference Call with Live Q&A, May 14, 2025, at 4:30pm ET / 22:30 CET

IRVINE, California – April 30, 2025 (GlobeNewswire ) – MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH), a leading precision diagnostics company, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after market close on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Title:
Mdxhealth Presents First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and
Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast
Speakers: Michael K. McGarrity, Chief Executive Officer
Ron Kalfus, Chief Financial Officer
Date: May 14, 2025
Time: 4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET
Conference Call D ial-in Details:
United States: 1-844-825-9789
Belgium: 0800 38 961
The Netherlands: 0800 94 94 506
United Kingdom: 0808 238 9064
Conference ID: 10199102
Webcast:

The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be accessible on the Company's website.

About Mdxhealth

Mdxhealth is a leading precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company's tests are based on proprietary genomic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of urologic cancers and other urologic diseases. The Company's U.S. headquarters and laboratory operations are in Irvine, California, with additional laboratory operations in Plano, Texas. European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: and
MDxHealth
...
LifeSci Advisors (IR & PR)
US: +1 949 271 9223
...

MENAFN30042025004107003653ID1109493437

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search