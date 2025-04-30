Mdxhealth To Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 14
| Title:
| Mdxhealth Presents First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and
Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast
|Speakers:
| Michael K. McGarrity, Chief Executive Officer
Ron Kalfus, Chief Financial Officer
|Date:
|May 14, 2025
|Time:
|4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET
|Conference Call D ial-in Details:
|
United States: 1-844-825-9789
Belgium: 0800 38 961
The Netherlands: 0800 94 94 506
United Kingdom: 0808 238 9064
|Conference ID:
|10199102
|Webcast:
The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be accessible on the Company's website.
About MdxhealthMdxhealth is a leading precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company's tests are based on proprietary genomic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of urologic cancers and other urologic diseases. The Company's U.S. headquarters and laboratory operations are in Irvine, California, with additional laboratory operations in Plano, Texas. European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: and
| MDxHealth
...
| LifeSci Advisors (IR & PR)
US: +1 949 271 9223
...
