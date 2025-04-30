Combined General Meeting Of May 22, 2025 - Availability Of The Preparatory Documents

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Daix (France), New York City (New York, United States), April 30, 2025 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (“MASH”), also known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”), and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the availability of the preparatory documents for the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025. Shareholders are invited to participate in the Combined General Meeting that will be held on May 22, 2025 at 9 a.m. CEST at Hôtel Villa M, 24 – 30 Boulevard Pasteur, 75015 Paris (France). The preliminary notice of meeting comprising the agenda and the draft resolutions, as well as information on how to attend and vote at the Combined General Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n°44 of April 11, 2025 and a translation was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 11, 2025. Information and documents pertaining to the Combined General Meeting are available on the Company's website (, section "Investors" / "Shareholder Meetings"). In accordance with articles R. 225-83 and R. 225-89 of the French Commercial Code, documents that must be available for the shareholders for the purpose of general meetings will be available at the Company's registered office, 50, Rue de Dijon, 21121 Daix (France), the fifteenth day prior to the Combined General Meeting. Documents listed in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on Inventiva's website mentioned above as of tomorrow, the twenty-first day that precedes the General Meeting. In accordance with applicable regulatory provisions:

any shareholder holding registered shares may, up to the fifth day, including, prior to the General Meeting, request these documents to be sent by the Company. For shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the submission of a shareholding certificate delivered by their financial intermediary; and any shareholder may consult these documents at the Company's registered office by sending a request by e-mail to the following electronic address: ... . About Inventiva Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease. The Company has a scientific team of approximately 90 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, and clinical development. It owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly owned research and development facility. Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN:

FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA).

