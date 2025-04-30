Sezzle To Hold An Annual Shareholder Meeting, Report 1Q25 Results, And Attend Investor Conferences

Quarterly Earnings Release

Sezzle will release its first quarter 2025 results after the market close on May 7, 2025, and will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 5:00 pm ET that same day. Participants can register for the conference call or webcast by navigating to: .

Upcoming Investor Conferences

In conjunction with the earnings call, the Company will release its presentation on the Sezzle Investor Relations website prior to the call. Please navigate to the Sezzle Investor Relations website to access the presentation that management will review during the call.

Following the release of its first quarter 2025 results, the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:



May 12, 2025: 20th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer 1×1 Conference.

May 13, 2025: 53rd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

May 21-22, 2025: B. Riley Securities 25th Annual Investor Conference. June 25, 2025: 2025 Northland Growth Conference.

The Company's latest Investor Presentation will be made available on its Investor Relations page ahead of the conferences.

Contact Information