MIMEDX Announces First Quarter 2025 Operating And Financial Results
|MiMedx Group, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands) Unaudited
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|106,431
|$
|104,416
|Accounts receivable, net
|62,288
|55,828
|Inventory
|24,070
|23,807
|Prepaid expenses
|5,351
|5,018
|Other current assets
|1,972
|2,817
|Total current assets
|200,112
|191,886
|Property and equipment, net
|5,773
|5,944
|Right of use asset
|5,299
|5,606
|Deferred tax asset, net
|27,685
|28,306
|Goodwill
|19,441
|19,441
|Intangible assets, net
|11,062
|11,626
|Other assets
|1,048
|$
|1,106
|Total assets
|$
|270,420
|$
|263,915
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of long term debt
|1,125
|1,000
|Accounts payable
|8,868
|7,409
|Accrued compensation
|18,744
|23,667
|Accrued expenses
|9,447
|9,012
|Other current liabilities
|4,435
|4,507
|Total current liabilities
|42,619
|45,595
|Long term debt, net
|17,533
|17,830
|Other liabilities
|7,492
|7,383
|Total liabilities
|$
|67,644
|$
|70,808
|Total stockholders' equity
|202,776
|193,107
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|270,420
|$
|263,915
|MiMedx Group, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Unaudited
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|88,205
|$
|84,709
|Cost of sales
|16,558
|12,987
|Gross profit
|71,647
|71,722
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|59,969
|55,129
|Research and development
|3,328
|2,841
|Investigation, restatement and related
|-
|311
|Amortization of intangible assets
|99
|189
|Impairment of intangible assets
|-
|54
|Operating income
|8,251
|13,198
|Other expense, net
|Interest income (expense), net
|506
|(1,690
|)
|Other expense, net
|(145
|)
|(99
|)
|Income from continuing operations before income tax
|8,612
|11,409
|Income tax provision
|(1,589
|)
|(2,348
|)
|Net income from continuing operations
|7,023
|9,061
|Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|-
|200
|Net income
|$
|7,023
|$
|9,261
|Basic net income per common share:
|Continuing operations:
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.06
|Discontinued operations:
|-
|0.00
|Basic net income per common share
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.06
|Diluted net income per common share:
|Continuing operations
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.06
|Discontinued operations
|-
|0.00
|Diluted net income per common share
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.06
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|147,272,324
|146,404,587
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|149,677,452
|150,028,107
|MiMedx Group, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands) Unaudited
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net cash flows provided by operating activities from continuing operations
|5,299
|6,785
|Net cash flows used in operating activities of discontinued operations
|-
|(807
|)
|Net cash flows provided by operating activities
|$
|5,299
|$
|5,978
|Net cash flows used in investing activities
|(406
|)
|(6,024
|)
|Net cash flows used in financing activities
|(2,878
|)
|(33,467
|)
|Net change in cash
|$
|2,015
|$
|(33,513
|)
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to our GAAP results, we provide certain non-GAAP measures including Adjusted EBITDA and related margins, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share ("Adjusted EPS"). We believe that the presentation of these measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding our performance. These measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures. Company management uses these non-GAAP measures as aids in monitoring our ongoing financial performance from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year on a regular basis and for benchmarking against comparable companies.
These non-GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of the following items:
- Share-based compensation expense - expense recognized related to awards to employees and our board of directors pursuant to our share-based compensation plans. This expense is reflected amongst cost of sales, research and development expense, and selling, general, and administrative expense in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations. Impairment of intangible assets - reflects the impairment of intangibles. This expense is reflected in the line of the same name in our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations. Strategic legal and regulatory expenses - relates to litigation and regulatory expenses deemed strategically important to our operations. Litigation expenses incurred relate to suits filed against former employees and their employers for violation of non-compete and non-solicitation agreements and related matters. Regulatory expenses relate to legal fees incurred stemming from action taken against the United States Food & Drug Administration ("FDA") surrounding the designation of one of our products. Loss on extinguishment of debt - reflects the excess of cash paid to extinguish debt over the carrying value of the debt on our balance sheet upon the repayment and termination of a loan agreement. With respect to the three months ended March 31, 2024, this relates to the repayment and termination of a previous loan agreement. Amounts in this line reflect (i) prepayment premium paid and (ii) write-offs of unamortized original issue discount and deferred financing costs. Expenses related to the Disbanding of Regenerative Medicine - incremental expenses recognized or incurred directly as a result of our announcement to disband our Regenerative Medicine segment. Amortization of acquired intangible assets - reflects amortization expense recognized solely related to assets which were acquired as part of a transaction. These expenses are reflected in cost of sales in our consolidated statements of operations. Income Tax Adjustment - for purposes of calculating Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, reflects our expectation of a long-term effective tax rate, which is normalized and balance sheet-agnostic. Actual reporting tax expense will be based on GAAP earnings, and may differ from the expected long-term effective tax rate due to a variety of factors, including the tax treatment of various transactions included in GAAP net income and other reconciling items that are excluded in determining Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS. The actual long-term normalized effective tax rate was 25% for each of the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin
Adjusted EBITDA consists of GAAP net income excluding (i) depreciation expense, (ii) amortization of intangible assets, (iii) interest (income) expense, net, (iv) income tax provision, (v) share-based compensation, (vi) investigation, restatement and related expenses, (vii) expenses related to disbanding of Regenerative Medicine Business Unit, (viii) strategic legal and regulatory expenses, (ix) transaction-related expenses and (x) reorganization expenses.
Please refer to the tables at the beginning of this press release for reconciliation to GAAP net income.
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net Income
|$
|7,023
|$
|9,261
|Non-GAAP Adjustments:
|Depreciation expense
|558
|558
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2,646
|189
|Interest (income) expense, net
|(506
|)
|1,690
|Income tax provision
|1,589
|2,348
|Share-based compensation
|4,259
|4,340
|Investigation, restatement and related expenses
|-
|311
|Transaction related expenses
|7
|-
|Strategic legal and regulatory expenses
|1,645
|168
|Expenses related to disbanding of Regenerative Medicine Business Unit
|-
|(200
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|17,221
|$
|18,665
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|19.5
|%
|22.0
|%
Adjusted Net Income
Adjusted Net Income provides a view of our operating performance, exclusive of certain items which are non-recurring or not reflective of our core operations.
Adjusted Net Income is defined as GAAP net income plus (i) loss on extinguishment of debt, (ii) investigation restatement and related expenses, (iii) impairment of intangible assets, (iv) amortization of acquired intangible assets, (v) strategic legal and regulatory expenses, (vi) transaction-related expenses, and (vii) expenses related to disbanding of our Regenerative Medicine business unit, and (viii) the long-term effective income tax rate adjustment.
A reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted Net Income appears in the table below (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|7,023
|$
|9,261
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|1,401
|Investigation, restatement and related expenses
|-
|311
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|2,547
|-
|Strategic legal and regulatory expenses
|1,645
|168
|Transaction related expenses
|7
|-
|Expenses related to disbanding of Regenerative Medicine Business Unit
|-
|(200
|)
|Long-term effective income tax rate adjustment
|(1,614
|)
|(974
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|9,608
|$
|9,967
A reconciliation of various line items included in our GAAP unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations to Adjusted Net Income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 are presented in the tables below (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|Gross Profit
| Selling, General
& Administrative
Expense
| Research and
Development
Expense
|Net Income
|Reported GAAP Measure
|$
|71,647
|$
|59,969
|$
|3,328
|$
|7,023
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|2,547
|-
|-
|2,547
|Strategic legal and regulatory expenses
|-
|(1,645
|)
|-
|1,645
|Transaction related expenses
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Long-term effective income tax rate adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|(1,614
|)
|Non-GAAP Measure
|$
|74,194
|$
|58,324
|$
|3,328
|$
|9,608
|Gross Profit Margin
|81.2
|%
|Gross Profit Margin, as adjusted
|84.1
|%
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|Gross Profit
| Selling, General
& Administrative
Expense
| Research and
Development
Expense
|Net Income
|Reported GAAP Measure
|$
|71,722
|$
|55,129
|$
|2,841
|$
|9,261
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|1,401
|Investigation, restatement and related expenses
|-
|-
|-
|311
|Strategic legal and regulatory expenses
|-
|(168
|)
|-
|168
|Expenses related to disbanding of Regenerative Medicine Business Unit
|-
|-
|-
|(200
|)
|Long-term effective income tax rate adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|(974
|)
|Non-GAAP Measure
|$
|71,722
|$
|54,961
|$
|2,841
|$
|9,967
|Gross Profit Margin
|84.7
|%
|Gross Profit Margin, as adjusted
|84.7
|%
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
Adjusted Earnings Per Share is intended to provide a normalized view of earnings per share by removing items that may be irregular, one-time, or non-recurring from net income. This enables us to identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by such items. Adjusted Earnings Per Share consists of GAAP diluted net income per common share including adjustments for (i) loss on extinguishment of debt, (ii) investigation restatement and related expenses, (iii) amortization of acquired intangible assets, (iv) transaction related expenses, (v) strategic legal and regulatory expenses, (vi) expenses related to disbanding of our Regenerative Medicine business unit, and (vii) the long-term effective income tax rate adjustment.
A reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share appears in the table below (per diluted share):
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|GAAP net income per common share - diluted
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.06
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|0.00
|0.01
|Investigation, restatement and related (benefit) expense
|0.00
|0.00
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|0.02
|0.00
|Transaction related expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|Strategic legal and regulatory expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|Expenses related to disbanding of Regenerative Medicine business unit
|0.00
|0.00
|Long-term effective income tax rate adjustment
|(0.01
|)
|0.00
|Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.07
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - adjusted
|149,677,452
|150,028,107
Free Cash Flow
Free Cash Flow is intended to provide a measure of our ability to generate cash in excess of capital investments. It provides management with a view of cash flows which can be used to finance operational and strategic investments.
Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, including purchases of equipment.
A reconciliation of GAAP net cash flows provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow appears in the table below (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net cash flows provided by operating activities
|$
|5,299
|$
|5,978
|Capital expenditures, including purchases of equipment
|(377
|)
|(1,144
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|4,922
|$
|4,834
Net Sales by Product Category by Quarter
Below is a summary of net sales by product category (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Wound
|$
|56,073
|$
|57,049
|Surgical
|32,132
|27,660
|Net sales
|$
|88,205
|$
|84,709
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment