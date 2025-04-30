MIMEDX Announces First Quarter 2025 Operating And Financial Results

First Quarter GAAP Net Income and Earnings Per Share were $7 Million and $0.05, Respectively

MARIETTA, Ga., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the“Company”), today announced operating and financial results for the first quarter 2025.

Joseph H. Capper, MIMEDX Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our solid first quarter 2025 results include total net sales growth of 4% year-over-year and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20%. Our Surgical products recorded double-digit growth during the quarter, and we are continuing to see our efforts to build a compelling body of clinical evidence in this space unlock sizable opportunities for our products."

Mr. Capper continued, "The further delay to the LCDs was a disappointing setback for Medicare beneficiaries, the Trust Fund and US taxpayers. As awareness increases and the new administration comes to understand the circumstances associated with the massive wasteful spend in the skin substitute category, we are confident some corrective action will be taken. We will continue to advocate CMS and other stakeholders for appropriate improvements on both pricing and requirements for clinical data."

"To protect our business, we will bridge this gap by offering products designed to compete in these affected care settings. As a contingency, we recently added CELERATM to our portfolio, and we have a pipeline, both organic and inorganic, of additional products we plan to introduce throughout the year. Over the longer term, our focus remains clearly set on continuing to expand use cases for our proprietary technology and the incredible healing benefits they deliver," concluded Mr. Capper.

First Quarter 2025 Results Discussion

Net Sales

MIMEDX reported net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2025, of $88 million, compared to $85 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 4%. The increase was primarily driven by 16% growth of our Surgical products, including AMNIOEFFECT® and contributions from HELIOGENTM. First quarter decline of Wound products was 2% compared to the prior year period.

Gross Profit and Margin

Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $72 million, roughly flat compared to the prior year period. Gross margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 81%, compared to 85% in the prior year period. The year-over-year decrease in gross margin was driven by product variances and product mix.

Operating Expenses

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were $60 million compared to $55 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in SG&A was driven by year-over-year increases in commissions due to greater sales volume as well as higher salary and benefit costs from merit raises and promotions. Incremental spend from legal and regulatory disputes in the current period also contributed to the increase.

Research and development ("R&D") expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, were $3 million. R&D spend in the quarter was driven, in part, by the randomized controlled trial for EPIEFFECT® and ongoing investments in the development of future products in our pipeline.

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $7 million compared to $9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $106 million of cash and cash equivalents compared to $104 million as of December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, our cash position, net of debt on our balance sheet, was $88 million, representing a sequential increase of $2 million.

Financial Outlook

For 2025, MIMEDX expects net sales growth to be at least in the high single-digits as a percentage compared to 2024. 2025 Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be above 20% on a full year basis.

Longer-term, the Company continues to expect to achieve annual net sales growth in the low double-digits as a percentage with an adjusted EBITDA margin above 20%.

Conference Call and Webcast

MIMEDX will host a conference call and webcast to review its first quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, beginning at 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time. The call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: Click here

U.S. Investors: 877-407-6184

International Investors: 201-389-0877

Conference ID: 13752696

A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days on the Company's website at following the conclusion of the event.

Important Cautionary Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements regarding: (i) our pipeline of products and their impact on future sales growth; (ii) our ability to compete in certain care settings, (iii) our 2025 and longer term financial goals and expectations for future financial results, including net sales growth and Adjusted EBITDA margin; and (iv) our expectations regarding regulatory actions. Additional forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "may," "plan,"“goal,”“outlook,” "potential," "will," "preliminary," and similar expressions, and are based on management's current beliefs and expectations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and the Company cautions investors against placing undue reliance on such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations include: (i) future sales are uncertain and are affected by competition, access to customers, patient access to healthcare providers, the reimbursement environment and many other factors; (ii) the Company may change its plans due to unforeseen circumstances; (iii) the results of scientific research are uncertain and may have little or no value; (iv) our ability to sell our products in other countries depends on a number of factors including adequate levels of reimbursement, market acceptance of novel therapies, and our ability to build and manage a direct sales force or third party distribution relationship; (v) the effectiveness of amniotic tissue as a therapy for particular indications or conditions is the subject of further scientific and clinical studies; (vi) we may alter the timing and amount of planned expenditures for research and development based on regulatory developments; (vii) Medicare spending; and (viii) changes in the size of the addressable market for our products. The Company describes additional risks and uncertainties in the Risk Factors section of its most recent annual report and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company's vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit .

Contact:

Matt Notarianni

Investor Relations

470.304.7291

...



