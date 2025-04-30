Hudbay Completes Transaction To Consolidate 100% Ownership In The Copper Mountain Mine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced acquisition of Mitsubishi Materials Corporation's (“”) 25% interest in Copper Mountain Mine (BC) Ltd. (the“”). As a result of the Transaction, Hudbay now owns 100% of the Copper Mountain mine. Hudbay has made the initial US$4.5 million cash payment to MMC with the remaining deferred and contingent cash payments to be made in accordance with the terms of the purchase agreement, as described in Hudbay's March 27, 2025 news release.

The consolidation of the Copper Mountain mine further supports Hudbay's strategy of increasing its copper production in tier-1 mining jurisdictions. The additional attributable production from the Copper Mountain mine reinforces Hudbay's position as the second largest copper producer in Canadai and further strengthens its position as a North American copper champion.

With the closing of the Transaction, Hudbay has initiated a review of its Canadian corporate structure which is anticipated to generate tax synergies through the sharing of tax pools between its various Canadian entities.

Hudbay values its longstanding relationship with MMC and looks forward to continued collaboration with MMC at the Copper Mountain mine through its offtake and secondee partnerships.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused critical minerals company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States.

Hudbay's operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the Company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production and by-product zinc, silver and molybdenum. Hudbay's growth pipeline includes the Copper World project in Arizona (United States), the Mason project in Nevada (United States), the Llaguen project in La Libertad (Peru) and several expansion and exploration opportunities near its existing operations.

The value Hudbay creates and the impact it has is embodied in its purpose statement:“We care about our people, our communities and our planet. Hudbay provides the metals the world needs. We work sustainably, transform lives and create better futures for communities.” Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value and strong returns by leveraging its core strengths in community relations, focused exploration, mine development and efficient operations.

i Sourced from S&P Global. Attributable copper production from Canada in 2027.