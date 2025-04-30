Admirals Group AS Audited Annual Report 2024
|31.12.2024
|31.12.2023
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|41,607
|41,025
|Due from investment companies
|18,736
|18,961
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|1,228
|5,062
|Loans and receivables
|8,315
|4,772
|Inventories
|665
|311
|Other assets
|2,092
|2,137
|Tangible fixed assets
|1,359
|1,950
|Right-of-use assets
|2,541
|2,603
|Intangible assets
|3,304
|5,147
|Total assets
|79,847
|81,968
|Liabilities
|Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
|334
|224
|Liabilities and accruals
|3,326
|4,318
|Deferred tax liability
|0
|1
|Subordinated debt securities
|4,103
|4,102
|Lease liabilities
|2,818
|2,894
|Total liabilities
|10,581
|11,539
|Equity
|Share capital
|250
|250
|Own shares
|-456
|-315
|Statutory reserve capital
|25
|25
|Currency translation reserve
|30
|-834
|Retained earnings
|69,417
|71,276
|Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
|69,266
|70,402
|Non-controlling interest
|0
|27
|Total equity
|69,266
|70,429
|Total liabilities and equity
|79,847
|81,968
Statement of Comprehensive Income
|(in thousands of euros)
|2024
|2023
|Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers
|40,653
|46,276
|Brokerage and commission fee revenue
|1,408
|2,134
|Brokerage and commission fee expense
|-3,558
|-5,118
|Other trading activity related income
|489
|412
|Other trading activity related expense
|-583
|-2,768
|Net income from trading
|38,409
|40,936
|Other income similar to interest
|947
|171
|Interest income calculated using the effective interest method
|424
|900
|Interest expense
|-472
|-496
|Other income
|3,004
|741
|Other expenses
|-233
|-185
|Net losses on exchange rate changes
|-1,016
|-984
|Profit / (loss) from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|-444
|61
|Personnel expenses
|-13,394
|-15,231
|Operating expenses
|-25,412
|-31,875
|Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets
|-2,594
|-2,310
|Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|-787
|-837
|(Loss) before income tax
|-1,568
|-9,109
|Income tax
|-24
|-616
|(Loss) for the reporting period
|-1,592
|-9,725
|Other comprehensive income / (loss):
|Items that subsequently may be reclassified to profit or loss:
|Currency translation adjustment
|864
|-165
|Total other comprehensive income / (loss) for the reporting period
|864
|-165
|Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the reporting period
|-728
|-9,890
|Net (loss) attributable to the owners of the parent
|-1,592
|-9,746
|Net profit attributable to non-controlling interest
|0
|21
|(Loss) for the reporting period
|-1,592
|-9,725
|Total comprehensive (loss) attributable to the owners of the parent
|-728
|-9,911
|Total comprehensive income attributable non- controlling interest
|0
|21
|Total comprehensive (loss) for the reporting period
|-728
|-9,890
|Basic and diluted earnings per share
|-0.65
|-3.95
